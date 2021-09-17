Not happy with judge death probe, Jharkhand High Court seek’s CBI officer’s presence

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction over investigation into the alleged murder of a Dhanbad district judge and ordered the CBI’s zonal director to be present on the next date of hearing.

Chief Justice of HC Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad said that the status report filed by the central probe agency is unsatisfactory.

Judge Uttam Anand was knocked down by an auto-rickshaw on an empty road in Dhanbad on June 28, leading to his death. After Jharkhand Police’s SIT handed over the probe to CBI, the High Court had, on multiple occasions, rebuked the central agency over its slow progress in the case.

Two persons sitting in the autorickshaw had earlier been arrested by the SIT.