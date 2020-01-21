Not going back on CAA, those protesting may continue: Amit Shah

Amit Shah hit out at the Opposition parties for spreading “lies” about the CAA. (File) Amit Shah hit out at the Opposition parties for spreading “lies” about the CAA. (File)

Even as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continue in various parts of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said the government won’t step back on the contentious legislation. Addressing a rally in Lucknow, Shah said, “I want to say it again that the government is not going back on the CAA. Those who want to protest may continue doing so.”

Asserting that the law has nothing against the citizens of the country, Shah hit out at the Opposition parties for spreading “lies” about the CAA. “There is no provision of taking anyone’s citizenship in CAA. Canards being spread against CAA by Congress, SP, BSP, TMC,” the Home Minister added.

Shah also said, “At the time of partition, Hindu, Sikh Buddhist and Jain constituted 30 per cent of population in Bangladesh and 23 per cent in Pakistan. But today, it’s just 7 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. Where have these people gone? Those who are protesting against CAA, I want to ask them this.”

Talking about the January 5 violence in JN U campus, the Home Minister said those talking about breaking Bharat Mata into 1000 pieces will be sent to jail. “JNU mein desh virodhi naare lage. Mujhe batao jo Bharat Mata ke 1000 tukde karne ki baat kare use jail mein dalna chahiye ya nahi? Bharat Mata ke khilaaf is desh mein naare lage toh jail ki salakhon ke peeche daal dunga. (Anti-national slogans were chanted in JNU. Those who chant that Bharat Mata should be broken into a thousand pieces, should be put in jail or not? If you chant slogans against Bharat Mata, I will put you behind bars).”

“I challenge Rahul, Akhilesh, Mamata and Mayawati for a discussion on CAA with me in public forum,” Shah added.

He also declared that within three months, sky touching Ram temple would be constructed in Ayodhya.

On Sunday, after a group of women protesting against the new citizenship law and proposed NRC in Old Lucknow area alleged that police took away their blankets on Saturday night, police on Sunday said the blankets were seized in a “legal manner” to avoid any law and order problem.

