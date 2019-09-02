Not given clear explanation: Kashmir author stopped from flying to Germany

Denied permission to travel to Germany to attend a conference organised by Deutsche Welle, Kashmiri journalist and author Gowhar Geelani said he left Delhi’s IGI Airport at 2 am Sunday and tried checking in at three hotels nearby, but all of them were sold out. He also said he was not given a clear explanation on why he was stopped.

Advertising

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said he was stopped at the immigration counter around 9.15 pm and asked to wait in a room by an immigration officer named Abhishek while he spoke to his seniors.

“He appeared after 15-20 minutes and told me: ‘Aap jaante hain aaj kal kaafi diqqat hai Kashmir ko lekar (you know these days there are problems in relation to Kashmir)’. I politely asked him what the problem was. He didn’t give any answer and asked me to wait again,” Geelani claimed.

He said the official finally told him he was not allowed to travel and his ticket would be refunded and luggage returned. Asked to explain in writing what the problem was, Geelani claimed the officer refused and said he was following orders. Sources had on Saturday said that Geelani was detained based on a request by the Intelligence Bureau.