Not given allotted fertiliser stock for Rabi season, claims Chhattisgarh govt

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday alleged that the state was not being provided with the allotted stock of chemical fertilisers for the Rabi season by the Centre. According to the state government, the Centre had approved the allocation of 4.11 lakh tonnes of chemical fertilisers to the state for this Rabi season.

As per an official statement, the state has received only 1,71,476 tonnes of chemical fertilisers against the demand of 2,32,000 metric tonnes till January for the Rabi season.

While the state had received assurances from the Centre regarding the supply of 1.20 lakh tonnes of chemical fertilisers in February, it has only got 40,686 tonnes (34 per cent) this month, the statement said.

The 4.11 lakh tonnes of chemical fertilisers allocated to the state for the Rabi season includes 2 lakh tonnes of urea, 60,000 metric tonnes of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate ), 50,000 metric tonnes of NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium), 26,000 metric tonnes of MOP (muriate of potash) and 26,000 metric tonnes of SSP (single superphosphate), officials said.

Chhattisgarh had to face a shortage of chemical fertilisers during the Kharif season as well. The Congress government in the state has been accusing the central government of behaving with prejudice and sabotaging the fertiliser supply to the state.