‘Not free from risk’: Court rejects Yasin Malik’s plea for prior intimation about witnesses

The designated special judge under TADA in Jammu on Tuesday dismissed an application filed by separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, who sought five days’ prior intimation to him about prosecution witnesses to be produced in the court in the case connected to the killing of IAF personnel in Kashmir in 1990.

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Rejecting the defence’s plea that the accused, in the absence of prior information, was deprived of a fair opportunity to prepare for effective cross-examination of witnesses, the judge observed that though the names of witnesses are generally indicated in ordinary sessions trials, the TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention)) Act contains a special provision under section 16 for the protection of witnesses.