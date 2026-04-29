‘Not free from risk’: Court rejects Yasin Malik’s plea for prior intimation about witnesses

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The designated special judge under TADA in Jammu on Tuesday dismissed an application filed by separatist leader Mohammad Yasin Malik, who sought five days’ prior intimation to him about prosecution witnesses to be produced in the court in the case connected to the killing of IAF personnel in Kashmir in 1990.
Rejecting the defence’s plea that the accused, in the absence of prior information, was deprived of a fair opportunity to prepare for effective cross-examination of witnesses, the judge observed that though the names of witnesses are generally indicated in ordinary sessions trials, the TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention)) Act contains a special provision under section 16 for the protection of witnesses.
Issuing direction to the prosecution to give advance intimation would not be free of risk to witnesses, and would run contrary to the object and spirit of section 16 of the TADA Act, the judge observed, adding that the case relates to a serious terrorist act in which four Air Force officers were killed and several others injured.
The court further observed that the case is 36 years old and that advocates, as well as parties, are well aware of the case and the role of each witness.
Dismissing the application as being without merit, it directed the defence counsel to cross-examine the witnesses present in court, failing which the right to cross-examine would be deemed closed.
Earlier, in November last year, two prosecution witnesses had identified Malik as one of the shooters in the killing of four IAF personnel in Sannat Nagar.
They had also identified three of his alleged associates, Showkat Bakshi, Nanna Ji and Javed Ahmad.
On January 25, 1990, four Indian Air Force personnel, including Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, were killed and dozens were injured in an attack on IAF personnel who were waiting for their bus on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Yasin Malik, leader of the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), is the prime accused. Along with him, six others have been charged — Ali Mohammad Mir, Manzoor Ahmad Sofi (alias Mustafa), Javed Ahmed Mir (alias Nalka), Showkat Ahmed Bakshi, Javed Ahmed Zargar, and Rafiq “Nanaji” Pahloo.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram