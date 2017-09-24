Not forced entry, K J was first stabbed at the main door of his house: Cops suspect

Police officers inspect the house of journalist K J Singh in Mohali on Saturday. Jaipal Singh Police officers inspect the house of journalist K J Singh in Mohali on Saturday. Jaipal Singh

Mohali Police are working on the theory that there was more than one killer in the murder of journalist K J Singh and his mother, who were found dead at their home on Saturday afternoon, and that he may have known at least one of them. Police sources said preliminary findings did not suggest a forced entry. The manner in which he was stabbed repeatedly and his throat slit also suggested that the killer may have been a professional. The probe may focus on “personal enmity” as the motive.

Police suspect that K J and Gurcharan might have been murdered on Friday night. The bodies were first found by K J’s sister Yashpal Kaur and her son Ajaypal Singh.

The investigating team has obtained CCTV footage from two neighbouring houses. KJ’s Ford Ikon car, apparently taken away by the assailants, was seen near Ambala late on Friday night. “We are scrutinising the Dappar toll plaza’s CCTV footage,” said one of the investigating officers.

The killers knew the victims’ daily schedule or had done a recce before executing the crime, said Mohali SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal. “… we found that it was not a forced entry. Blood stains were found at the main door and on the floor of the living room towards the bedroom where K J’s body was eventually found. It is presumed that K J might have opened the door and he was first stabbed right there. Also, the manner in which he was stabbed multiple times suggests the hand of a professional criminal,” a senior police officer said.

Police have registered a case of murder against unidentified assailants. The Chandigarh Press Club condemned the incident and called a prayer meeting at 1 pm on Sunday.

