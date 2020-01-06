Not for Netflix, number only to support BJP’s CAA campaign: Amit Shah

Shah was to take part in the passing out parade at the North Eastern Police Academy near Shillong on Sunday and a festival in Tawang in Arunachal on Monday. Shah was to take part in the passing out parade at the North Eastern Police Academy near Shillong on Sunday and a festival in Tawang in Arunachal on Monday.

With several social media users advertising the BJP’s missed call campaign number with unrelated connections, party leaders on Sunday came out with a strong clarification that the number was solely dedicated to the party’s campaign.

“Rumours have been spread about this number being of Netflix, which is some channel. I want to make it clear that this number was never of Netflix channel, this number is purely for supporting the BJP on CAA, for supporting Narendra Modi. Don’t be misguided,” Home Minister Amit Shah during his speech at a meeting of BJP workers in Delhi.

The missed call campaign was launched by the party on Thursday to gather data of supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act. Twitter users began sharing the number as women asking for companionship, free Netflix subscriptions, and money deposits.

Senior BJP leaders chimed in. “Dirty tricks department of opposition exposed. The missed call number belongs only to BJP,” BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya tweeted.

He also tweeted a photo of a letter from Vodafone stating that the number belonged to Cosmic Information & Technology Limited and a letter from Cosmic Information & Technology Limited that they are using the number for the BJP’s missed call campaign.

The party began using missed call campaigns during PM Narendra Modi’s 2014 poll campaign and has since used the initiative to gather phone numbers. They have set up a number of call centers across the country to call these numbers and collect further information. That information is then used to send targeted political messaging and run subsequent campaigns.

