‘Not even the dust of Nehru’s feet’: Digvijaya hits out at Shivraj Chouhan over Article 370 jibe

Hours after Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged that former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had committed a “sin” by introducing Article 370, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was “not even the dust of Nehru’s feet”, PTI reported.

“Nehru ke pairon ki dhool bhi nahi hai Shivraj, sharm aani chahiye unko (Shivraj is not even the dust of Nehru’s feet, he should be ashamed),” Singh told reporters in Sehore. Digvijaya Singh warned that the Centre should act “thoughtfully” or else “Kashmir will slip out of our hands”.

“See what is happening in Srinagar and Kashmir. What I had said is coming true…They (Centre) have burnt their hands in the fire. Our priority is to save Kashmir. I urged Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval ji to work thoughtfully or else Kashmir will be out of our hands,” Singh said.

Singh’s outburst came after Chouhan, in Odisha, accused the Congress of being responsible for many problems in the country and alleged that Nehru had committed a “sin” by introducing Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Chouhan also said that “now the historic blunder committed by Nehru has been corrected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the revocation of Article 370.”

देश के प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पं.जवाहरलाल नेहरू जिन्हें आधुनिक भारत का निर्माता कहा जाता है,जिन्होंने आज़ादी के लिये संघर्ष किया,जिनके किये गये कार्य व देश हित में उनका योगदान अविस्मरणीय है।

उनको मृत्यु के 55 वर्ष पश्चात् आज अपराधी कह कर संबोधित करना,बेहद आपत्तिजनक व निंदनीय है। — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath also condemned the statement made by the former chief minister, terming it “extremely objectionable and condemnable”.

“The contribution of the first prime minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who struggled for freedom and called as the creator of modern India, is unforgettable,” Kamal Nath tweeted.

Meanwhile, reacting on the appointment of Sonia Gandhi as the interim president, Chouhan said that the Grand Old Party had not learnt any lessons from its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections even as dynasty politics were rejected by the voters.

“Congress is not willing to learn. It is surprising that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) still wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to lead the party,” the BJP vice-president told reporters in Bhubaneshwar.