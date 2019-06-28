Not even 1% possibility of Rahul Gandhi continuing as Congress chief: Veerappa Moily

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily Friday said there is not even one per cent possibility of Rahul Gandhi continuing as party president.

Advertising

On being asked about the possibility of Gandhi changing his decision, the veteran leader said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) would be deciding on the matter. “Anything can happen,” he said.

“Today, I don’t… (think there) maybe even one per cent (possibility) of his (Gandhi’s) coming back. CWC will definitely meet before they consider any other name. Unless his resignation is accepted by CWC, speculations and his assertions will go on,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

After his party’s disastrous performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi took the decision to resign as party president, arguing that the principle of accountability at all levels has to be enforced and it should begin from the top.

Advertising

Read | Rahul Gandhi ‘unhappy’ with state Congress chiefs not taking responsibility after poll defeat

Though he had said that he would stay on till a suitable person was found to replace him by the party. While several leaders have urged him to stay on, Gandhi has been adamant on his decision so far.

When asked to comment on the appeal of some Congress leaders to Rahul Gandhi to let his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra take over the reins, Moily said, “I would like to wait for the CWC to take appropriate next step”.

Moily had last week also said the Congress needs a “major surgery” in the wake of the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

(Inputs from PTI)