Not elected to clean your toilets: Pragya Thakur

Controversial BJP parliamentarian Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday said she had not been elected to clean toilets and drains, drawing criticism from the Congress, which called the statement an insult to her mandate.

Thakur was speaking to people in Sehore, a part of her constituency.

The crowd apparently raised local issues with her during their interaction.

“Hum naali saaf karwaaneke liye nahi bane hain. Hum apka shouchalaya saaf karwane ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaaye gaye hai, woh hum imaandari se karenge (I have not been elected to clean drains. I have definitely not been elected to clean your toilets. I will honestly do the work for which I have been elected).

Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said the BJP should make its stand on her statement clear or act against her. She said her statement shows how much importance she gives to the problems of the people.

“Her comment exposes the cleanliness campaign, which the PM calls a flagship programme,” she added.