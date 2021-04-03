Not BJP member: Didi slams PM for seat remarks

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed she was winning the election from Nandigram and hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying she does not need his “suggestion” of contesting from another Assembly seat.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi, while speaking at a poll rally, had asked Banerjee to clarify if there was any truth in “rumours” that she was going to file her nomination papers in another constituency. “Didi left Bhawanipore and went to Nandigram. Then she realised her mistake and realized she will lose. Didi was forced to camp in Nandigram,” he had said.

“Didi, is there any truth that you are going to file your nomination from another constituency? First you went there (Nandigram) and people gave you an answer. If you go another seat, people are ready to give you the right answer there also,” the PM had said.

On Friday, Banerjee hit back at the PM in a rally at Coochbehar: “I am not your party member that you will suggest that I contest from another seat. I have contested from Nandigram and will win from there.”

She accused him of controlling the elections and Central forces to intimidate voters in Nandigram, where her BJP rival is Suvendu Adhikari, her former lieutenant.

She said on Shah issue, “I want to tell the Prime Minister to control his Home Minister first and then try to control us. We are not your party’s members that you will control us.”

Speaking at the rally on Friday, Mamata said: “I want more than 200 seats, since anything less than that will mean they (BJP) will buy the ‘gaddars’ (traitors).”