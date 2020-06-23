Not being allowed to leave India: Koreans probing styrene leak move HC

Smoke is seen at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Reuters/File) Smoke is seen at LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Reuters/File)

Eight South Korean nationals who had arrived in Visakhapatnam on May 13 to investigate the styrene monomer leak at the LG Polymers factory have filed petitions in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, saying they are not being allowed to leave the country by the police.

In three writ petitions, the team said they were not employees of LG Polymers but work for its parent company LG Chem. They said they have investigated the cause of the leak and gave their statements to the police.

However, Advocate General S Sairam told the court that police did not prevent the team from leaving the country but only asked them to be present for further inquiries by the investigation committee set up by the state government. The AG submitted that the petitioners be asked to file affidavits stating that they would be willing to come to India and present themselves before the police if required during the course of investigation.

The court has reserved its order in the matter.

The Andhra government had formed a High Power Committee to probe the leak, including Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner R K Meena, Visakhapatnam Collector Vinay Chand, and AP Pollution Control Board Member-Secretary Vivek Yadav. The committee has completed its probe and sought the views of experts and representations from the public to include in its report which will be submitted this week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.