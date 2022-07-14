‘Not banned’: Lok Sabha Speaker amid ‘unparliamentary’ words row

Amid a backlash over the Lok Sabha secretariat’s updated booklet listing certain words that will be considered unparliamentary in both Houses of the Parliament, Speaker Om Prakash Birla on Thursday said “no word has been banned” and that the members are free to express their views.

Birla said no one can snatch that right from the members but added that it should be as per the decorum of the Parliament, news agency PTI reported.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further said people unaware of parliamentary practices make all kinds of comments, adding that the legislatures are independent of the government.

The Opposition has slammed the list as a “gag order” meant to shield the Narendra Modi government against “criticism and hard hitting truth”.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted the “definition” of unparliamentary as “words used in discussions and debates to accurately describe the PM’s handling of the government, now banned from being spoken”. “New Dictionary for New India,” he wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the use of terms like ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘baal buddhi’, ‘Covid spreader’ and ‘Snoopgate’ and even commonly used words like ‘ashamed’, ‘abused, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘incompetent’ will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The booklet listing out unparliamentary words and expressions comes ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament beginning July 18, during which the use of words like ‘anarchist’, ‘Shakuni’, ‘dictatorial’, ‘taanashah’, ‘taanashahi’, ‘Jaichand’, ‘vinash purush’, ‘Khalistani’ and ‘khoon se kheti’ would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses, news agency PTI reported.

The Lok Sabha secretariat has further, according to the booklet, listed words like ‘dohra charitra’, ‘nikamma’, ‘nautanki’, ‘dhindora peetna’ and ‘behri sarkar’ as unparliamentary expressions.

Among some of the English words listed by the Secretariat as unparliamentary include ‘bloodshed’, ‘bloody’, ‘betrayed’, ‘ashamed’, ‘abused’, ‘cheated, ‘chamcha’, ‘chamchagiri’, ‘chelas’, ‘childishness’, ‘corrupt’, ‘coward’, ‘criminal’ and ‘crocodile tears’.

Besides words like ‘disgrace’, ‘donkey’, ‘drama’, ‘eyewash’, ‘fudge’, ‘hooliganism’, ‘hypocrisy’, ‘incompetent’, ‘mislead’, ‘lie’ and ‘untrue’ would also be prohibited for use in Parliament henceforth.

Among some of the Hindi words listed as unparliamentary include ‘anarchist’, ‘gaddar’, ‘girgit’, ‘goons’, ‘ghadiyali ansu’, ‘apmaan’, ‘asatya’, ‘ahankaar’, ‘corrupt’, ‘kala din’, ‘kala bazaari’ and ‘khareed farokht’.

Besides, words like ‘danga’, ‘dalal’, ‘daadagiri’, ‘dohra charitra’, ‘bechara’, ‘bobcut’, ‘lollypop’, ‘vishwasghat’, ‘samvedanheen’, ‘foolish’, ‘pitthu’, ‘behri sarkar’ and ‘sexual harassment’ would be considered as unparliamentary and would not be included as part of record.

However, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the last word in expunging the words and expressions.