Not aware of speculation about Varun joining Congress: Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he was unaware of any speculation about BJP leader Varun Gandhi coming on board ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “I have not heard this speculation,” Rahul said while responding to a query about Varun Gandhi joining Congress in a move to reunite the Gandhi-Nehru family.

Varun Gandhi, Rahul’s cousin, is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. His mother Maneka Gandhi is the Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

The Congress leader’s remarks came two days after his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a formal entry into politics and took charge as general secretary of East Uttar Pradesh. Jyotiraditya Scindia, meanwhile, was made in-charge of Uttar Pradesh West with immediate effect.

Priyanka Vadra will look after 30 Lok Sabha constituencies that fall in the UP East region, including Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, and Gorakhpur, represented by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In the past, Priyanka’s role in politics was limited to campaigning for Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul, who represents Amethi.