Not aware of any meeting between Sushma Swaraj, M J Akbar on allegations against him: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said it was not aware of any specific meeting between foreign minister Sushma Swaraj and her former junior minister M J Akbar on the allegations levied against the latter.

“As far as meeting is concerned, I can only share with you that since he has returned to India, there were certain officials meetings in the MEA on Monday and Tuesday. He was part of those meetings. But I am not aware of any specific meeting between the external affairs minister and the MoS on this matter,” MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said while addressing a press conference.

Akbar stepped down from his position on Wednesday in the wake of mounting pressure from opposition parties and the media after a spate of allegations of sexual harassment against him by several women journalists. He was on a foreign trip to Africa as the country’s junior external affairs minister when the allegations surfaced on the internet as a part of the #MeToo movement in India.

When interrogated if Akbar was asked to resign by the PM or Swaraj or whether he quit by himself, Kumar said, “(M J Akbar) He has issued a statement and I think beyond that I have nothing to add.”

Over 15 women have accused Akbar of sexual harassment by narrating their experiences while he was an editor for several leading media publications. Following his return from Africa, Akbar refuted the allegations and in turn filed a criminal defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani, who was the first one to accuse him of inappropriate behaviour.

In his complaint, Akbar accused Ramani of ‘wilfully’ and ‘maliciously’ making imputations against him with the ulterior motive of maligning his reputation and political standing. A Delhi court Thursday took judicial note of Akbar’s complaint and decided to record his statement on October 31 in the case.

