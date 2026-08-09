Not attack on Congress, says Shashi Tharoor amid row over remarks at Mumbai event

Amid row over his remarks Friday that “established parties will cease to be relevant unless they can listen to new voices” and questioning if “our finger was missing from the pulse of Gen Z”, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Saturday said that his statements were distorted as an attack on his party.

At an event celebrating the 15th anniversary of India’s International Movement to Unite Nations in Mumbai Friday, Tharoor was asked why the Congress was not being able to mobilise students the way the CJP did at Jantar Mantar over alleged exam irregularities.

“I am very conscious of what you have to say… All the Opposition parties have to be conscious of the fact that we didn’t provide a route into our parties for the kinds of people who were at Jantar Mantar. And to my mind that is actually something we really need to examine. How do young people get into established parties? Where there are hierarchies, establishments, dynastic considerations, political networks. How does a young person come in… Can they actually be the people who make a difference?” he had said.