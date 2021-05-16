Not allowing virtual House panel meets disappointing: Congress

A day after the Rajya Sabha secretariat told Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge that convening virtual meetings of the standing committees of Parliament will not be possible at present, the Congress on Saturday questioned the decision and said that discussing the pandemic situation will not pose any danger to national security of the country.

“The conclusion of the presiding officers is very disappointing. Parliaments all over the world are meeting. Our Parliament should also meet under very severe conditions and circumstances. But if the Parliament cannot meet, at least the parliament committees must meet virtually. What is this great thing about secrecy?” senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram asked.