Not allowed to ask supplementary questions, Opposition members walkout of Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha. (file/LSTV/PTI Photo) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha. (file/LSTV/PTI Photo)

Opposition members on Tuesday walked out of the Lok Sabha claiming they were not allowed to ask supplementary questions during the Question Hour.

Members including those from the Congress and DMK rose from their seats in protest when Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was replying to a question related to official languages.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said: “The people have the right defend, believe and speak in their language. You can take away my right but not the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu to ask a question in the house.”

On Monday, the Congress MP was also not allowed to raise a supplementary question on the country’s top 50 wilful defaulters.

“Procedure is when you ask a question you are allowed a supplementary question. It is OK for the speaker to hurt me, I understand he doesn’t want me to speak. I am an MP, I have certain rights, he can take away my rights,” he said.

He said the people of Tamil Nadu were insulted when MPs were not allowed to ask a supplementary question. “They have a right to believe in their language, defend their language and speak in their language,” Rahul added.

Lok Sabha witnessed stormy scenes on Monday after Gandhi raised the issue of bad loans and sought the list of 50 top wilful bank defaulters.

Asking the first supplementary question, Rahul said he had asked who are the 50 top wilful defaulters, the funds given to them and the amount written off by banks, but had not got a proper response from the government. “The Indian economy is going through a difficult period. Our banking system is practically not working anymore. Banks are failing, and I suspect, more banks are going to fail as a result of the current global situation,” he said. One of the main reasons for the failure of banks, he said, was “stealing of bank money” by a large number of people. “The Prime Minister had said those who have stolen the money will be brought back and punished. But I have not got the answer to my simple question,” he said.

When Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur started replying to the question, Rahul and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury protested. They demanded that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was present in the House, reply to the question. However, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal argued that Thakur be allowed to continue. Birla maintained that normally Ministers of State answered questions.

