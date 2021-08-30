Not against oxygen plant: ABVP after lathicharge at Ramban protest

The ABVP on Sunday accused police of harassing its activists in Ramban district allegedly for spearheading an agitation against “unplanned” demolition of some structures of the government higher secondary school there. According to the outfit, their protest is against the demolition but not against the construction of an oxygen plant on the site – as has been stipulated by authorities.

Alleging that police were visiting the homes of ABVP activists and threatening their parents, the outfit’s J&K secretary, Mukesh Manhas, demanded that the administration initiate action against Ramban police station’s SHO saying he had resorted to a lathicharge on Thursday on a group of activists protesting in the town. He warned of intensifying their agitation if no action was taken against the Ramban SHO.

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed CrPC Section 144 in Ramban town and its outskirts.