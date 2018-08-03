Not against NRC, but Indians should not be displaced: Congress

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Express Photo) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Express Photo)

The Congress is not opposing the National Register for Citizens aimed at identifying Indian citizens and legitimate residents in Assam, but wants that no genuine Indian should be harassed or displaced, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Thursday.

“The BJP wants to make it a political issue. They will next talk about West Bengal and Bihar. We are not interested in making this a political issue. For us it is a humanitarian issue. The BJP uses every opportunity 24×7 to sensationalise and communalise issues in order to divert attention of people from issues,” he said.

He said the Congress was not against the NRC. “But it should be done according to the 1985 (Assam) Accord… No genuine Indian irrespective of his or her caste, religion or sub-caste should be harassed and all the people who have not come in this list should be given a chance to prove that they are citizens of India,” he said.

“No political party should use this issue for votes and politics. Party politics should be kept out of it as it is a great humanitarian issue. Genuine Indians should not be displaced,” he said, adding that the government should provide legal assistance to genuine Indians whose names have been excluded from the list.

