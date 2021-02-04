‘Not a traitor’: On the run, Deep Sidhu keeps videos coming

The actor was present at the Red Fort when the religious flag was hoisted on a flagpole at the iconic monument. (File)

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu’s family and friends claim they have no knowledge of his whereabouts ever since Delhi Police issued a lookout notice against him for the incident at Red Fort on Republic Day.

Sidhu, meanwhile, has been uploading videos, wrapped in a brown shawl with a matching cap, saying it was a trap set up by the union leaders, and lamenting that he had been “labeled a traitor for fighting for the rights of farmers”.

In the latest video uploaded on Wednesday morning, he called Nishan Sahib a way of life and slammed farmer union leaders for distancing themselves from it. At one point, he called one a union leader a “comrade”.

In another video uploaded two days ago, an emotional Sidhu claimed he had taken refuge with some workers from Bihar. He alleged that he was singled out of “five lakh” people present at the Red Fort and labeled a “gaddaar” (traitor) despite working for the farmers. He also mentioned his late father, a lawyer and farmer, and warned that he would not take lightly the aspersions being cast on his father.

In yet another video uploaded on Tuesday, Sidhu spoke in English, reading out sporadically from a sheaf of papers in his hand and defending his role.

Deep Sidhu’s uncle Bhidhi Singh, said Sidhu had left a life of luxury in Mumbai to join the agitation first at the Shambhu border in Patiala and then at Singhu. “I had told him that that politics comes with consequences,” said Singh, adding that the last few days have been tough for the family. “But now I think it is over. Now people have seen the real face of those who tried to make him the scapegoat.”

In his latest video, Deep Sidhu claimed he within a 10-km radius of the Singhu protest site. “I will prove everything. I have all the evidence to expose the lies. I will represent myself in court. I can come to morcha. But I don’t want any trouble between my supporters and others.”