Not a tourist, I’m Centre’s agent as per Constitution: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Asserting that he is not a tourist in the state, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said he is certainly an agent of the Centre, a role bestowed upon him by the Indian Constitution.

Advertising

He was responding to Trinamool Congress’s allegations that he was working as a “political agent” of the central government. In the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Trinamool Congress MP SS Roy alleged that Dhankhar was working as a political agent of the central government, asking him to “leave Raj Bhawan if he wanted to do politics”.

“I do not know what is happening in the Parliament. I don’t react to anything, which an MP says in Parliament, unless I am called upon by someone. I myself have been an MP and parliamentary affairs minister. If the honourable MPs in their wisdom have chosen to say something in the Parliament… they are free and have the right to do so. But, I am very clear in mind, my conscience that I have acted only as per the Indian Constitution and I will fearlessly act as per the Indian Constitution. If someone thinks I am a tourist here… I am not,” Dhankhar told reporters in Siliguri on Monday.

“The Governor is certainly an agent of the Centre. The Indian Constitution has given the Governor role of an agent of the Centre. I am a bridge between the Centre and the state,” he elaborated, while responding to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s accusation that he was running a “parallel government” in West Bengal, again.

Advertising

“If I was running a parallel government then from airport to circuit house… I have seen huge cut-outs of honourable Chief Minister… these would have been mine. The chief secretary of the state has not found time to call on the Governor for 50 days now. The CM has never written to me that the Governor has exceeded his powers,” Dhankhar said.

On November 17, a Trinamool Congress delegation led by MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to complain about the Governor’s “activities” in West Bengal and requested him to ask Dhankhar to act according to the Constitution.

Dhankhar added he expects Banerjee to brief him about the important developments of the state, including the damages after cyclone Bulbul.

“The Chief Minister, under the Constitution, is required to brief the Governor on important developments of the state. And we have had several important developments, surely Bulbul is one. I am waiting the CM would find time to brief me on this,” he said.