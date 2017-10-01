Not a single Rohingya Muslim entered Mizoram: Home Minister R Lalzirliana

Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirliana (Photo: DIPR-Mizoram) Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirliana (Photo: DIPR-Mizoram)

Mizoram Home Minister R Lalzirliana today said that the state government has not received any report of even a single Rohingya Muslim entering its soil till date. The Centre had alerted the state government to beef up security in view of Rohingyas entering North Eastern states adjoining Myanmar in the wake of recent clashes between the Myanmar army and the Rohingyas.

Lalzirliana said that security forces guarding the borders were instructed to step up vigil along the Mizoram-Myanmar border and Mizoram-Bangladesh border. The Assam Rifles intensified patrolling along the 404-km-long Mizoram-Myanmar international border and more troops were sent to the border areas.

Lalzirliana said it is unlikely that the Rohingyas would come to Mizoram as the community’s home state of Rakhine in Myanmar is quite far off. Meanwhile, around 170 refugees from Myanmar’s Arakan, who entered Mizoram and took shelter in southern district of Lawngtlai, had returned recently.

The refugees had fled Arakan due to recent clashes between the Myanmar Army and the Arakan Liberation Army (ALA).

