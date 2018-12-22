Not a single paisa to be used for women’s wall: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Friday “not even a single paisa” from the state exchequer would be spent for the proposed 600-km-long women’s wall on January 1. The CM’s statement comes a day after the LDF government had submitted an affidavit in the High Court, stating that the women’s wall is just like any other programme being conducted under the patronage or funding of the government.

On Thursday, the government submitted the affidavit while hearing public interest litigations, which alleged that the state machinery and its funds were being misused for the wall. The affidavit of the Social Justice Department said an amount of Rs 50 crore is earmarked for various schemes aimed at preventing atrocities against women, and that the women’s wall is one such major campaign being implemented through the Women and Child Development Department.

The affidavit led to protests from Opposition parties, which accused the government of building a “communal wall to divide Kerala” at the cost of the exchequer.

On Friday, Vijayan clarified: “I want to say categorically that not a single paisa would be spend from the state exchequer for the women’s wall. There is attempt to create confusion over the affidavit in the High Court… The Rs 50 crore is set apart for such interventions. Not even a single paisa from that Rs 50 crore would be used for the women’s wall,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress filed a notice for breach of privilege motion against the CM based on the affidavit in the High Court – Vijayan had earlier told the Assembly that government funds would not be used for the women’s wall.

BJP national executive committee member P K Krishnadas objected to the move of the government to marshal women beneficiaries of various schemes for the proposed wall. He said if members of the Kudumbashree – a poverty alleviation and women empowerment mission – are taken for the women’s wall, the Kudumbashree would be removed as the nodal agency for implementing various schemes of the Union government.