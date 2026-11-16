‘Not a honey trap, it’s cyber espionage’: Air Force chief Ashutosh Dixit on espionage threats

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Monday weighed in on the alleged honey trap controversy targeting Indian Air Force (IAF) officials and said such attempts were “cyber espionage”.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit, the IAF chief flagged threats due to cyber espionage and said honey trap is only one aspect of the overall picture.

“It is not a honey trap thing. It is basically cyber espionage. It is an espionage issue. Nowadays espionage happens through cyber means and through various means and enticing. Honey trap is only one aspect of the overall picture,” Dixit said.

#WATCH | ANI National Security Summit 3.0 | Delhi: Answering a question on whether our defence industry also susceptible to ‘honey traps’ and how to handle this, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit says, “It is not a honey trap thing. It is basically cyber espionage. It is an espionage issue. Nowadays espionage happens through cyber means and through various means and enticing. Honey trap is only one aspect of the overall picture. There are other things. Multi-level marketing is there and loan sharks are there. They’re also active. So we are fully aware of this. We are keeping a close eye; there is a systemic effort to control this. Our networks are air-gapped, so people cannot do cyber attack on that. So, insider threat is being generated. We are aware of that. Some technical solutions and some institutional solutions are already in place. Even for public sector, DRDO labs, and few are there for private sector…Awareness in using the correct software and whatever advice we are giving, we have an agency which gives advice to private sector people on how to use their network. If they just follow that, I think most of the time we will be safe in this.” — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2026

The remark comes days after an IAF Wing Commander was arrested under the Official Secrets Act after he came in contact with a Pakistani intelligence official.

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Elaborating on the various aspects of cyber espionage, Dixit said, “There are other things. Multi-level marketing is there and loan sharks are there. They’re also active. So we are fully aware of this. We are keeping a close eye; there is a systemic effort to control this. Our networks are air-gapped, so people cannot do cyber attack on that. So, insider threat is being generated. We are aware of that. Some technical solutions and some institutional solutions are already in place,” he said.

“Even for public sector, DRDO labs, and few are there for private sector…Awareness in using the correct software and whatever advice we are giving, we have an agency which gives advice to private sector people on how to use their network. If they just follow that, I think most of the time we will be safe in this,” he added.

Air Force officer case

In a recent case, the Delhi Police arrested an officer for allegedly leaking sensitive operational deployment details and trying to install data-stealing malware on a colleague’s mobile phone.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander, Manorath Singh Sabharwal, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in August 2026 and chargesheeted under the Official Secrets Act in November 2026 for allegedly leaking classified military secrets to a Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO).

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The Delhi Police told a court that a Wing Commander of the IAF arrested five months ago and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act, allegedly shared classified operational information including war-plan documents, drone capabilities, military deployment locations, movements of frontline combat aircraft and coordinates of sensitive installations with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative.

In the chargesheet, police said the disclosure of such information potentially compromised critical military assets, exposed operational vulnerabilities and put national security at risk.

According to the chargesheet, information about the strength and structure of a secret drone unit, its operational capabilities, locations earmarked for deployment during hostilities and the movement of combat aircraft were also passed on to the suspected Pakistani operative.