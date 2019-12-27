Norwegian tourist under FRRO scanner for role in protest against new citizenship law

On Monday, the 74-year-old had taken part in a march against the citizenship law in Kochi. On Monday, the 74-year-old had taken part in a march against the citizenship law in Kochi.

Days after a German student at IIT-Madras was asked to leave India for attending a protest against the new citizenship law, a Norwegian tourist at a Kerala protest has come under the scanner of the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kochi.

Janne-Mette Johansson, 74, who is on a tourist visa, reached Kochi on December 17. According to her Facebook post, Johansson participated in a march in Kochi by various organisations against the new law on December 23.

Kochi FRRO Anoop Krishnan said, “We came to know about her participation in the protest from her social media feed. We are inquiring into the details and verifying about her participation in the event and also any other previous incidents, if any. At present, we cannot come to a conclusion which can lead to any action against her.”

A former nurse, Johansson stated in her Facebook post, “This afternoon (on December 23) I participated in a protest march; People’s Long March. It started out from Gandhi Circle Ernakulam and we marched with slogans and flags to Vasco da Gama Square Cochin, while the protesters were singing and chanting and with their fists up. The People’s Long March was very well organised. During these 12 kms there were two places we got water with salt and sugar, We also had orange juice. No riots, just people determined, lifting up their voices, saying what has to be said. The police (were) helpful during this protest march,” she said.

She hashtagged her post with “Reject CAA” and “Boycott NRC”. She also shared writer Arundhati Roy’s comments on the protests.

