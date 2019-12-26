Norwegian tourist questioned by Kochi foreign office for participating in CAA protest

On Monday, the 74-year-old had taken part in a march against the citizenship law in Kochi. On Monday, the 74-year-old had taken part in a march against the citizenship law in Kochi.

Days after a German exchange student was forced to leave India after participating in an anti-citizenship law protest in Chennai, a Norwegian tourist in Kochi may face a similar fate.

On Thursday, Janne Mette-Johannson, a tourist from Norway who arrived in India in October, was summoned to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Kochi and asked about her attendance at an anti-citizenship protest march in the city on Monday. The FRRO is an office exclusively for the services of foreign tourists in the country. Follow CAA protests LIVE

Anoop Krishnan, Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, confirmed to indianexpress.com that the Norwegian tourist was called to the office in Nedumbassery and enquired about her participation in the protest. The meeting was brief.

“She had arrived in India on a tourist visa and she had participated in the protest. So we are enquiring for more details to understand if there was a visa violation. Did she intentionally attend the protest? Or was it out of curiosity? So we’ll take action only after checking those details,” Krishnan told the indianexpress.com.

Johannson, 74, routinely visited India since 2014 and came this time in October. Her visa is valid till March, 2020.

On Monday, the 74-year-old had taken part in a march against the citizenship law in Kochi. Hundreds of people, joined by writers, film producers, actors and directors, had attended the agitation.

Posting photographs from the protest, she wrote on Facebook, “It started out from Gandhi Circle, Ernakulam and we marched with slogans and flags to Vasco Da Gama Square Cochin while the protesters were singing and chanting and with their fists up. The People’s Long March was very well organised. During these 12 kms, there were two places we got water with salt and sugar, we also had orange juice. No riots, just people determined, lifting up their voices, saying what has to be said. The police were helpful during this protest march (sic).

On Wednesday, Christmas Day, Johannson had attended the morning mass at the Basilica Santa Cruz in Kochi.

Johannson was not available for comment.

