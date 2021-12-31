Cold wave likely to grip Northwest India till January 3, says IMD

Parts of Northwest India are in for a chilly New Year as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cold to severe cold wave over the region from Friday, December 31 to Monday, January 3.

The IMD on Thursday stated that Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Punjab and Haryana, and Rajasthan, will experience a cold wave over the next four days. Madhya Pradesh is also likely to experience a cold wave till Sunday, January 2.

The IMD has also predicted dense fog during the night and early morning over Uttar Pradesh for the next five days and in East and Northeast India for the next two to three days.

Additionally, a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is likely over Central India during the next three days, followed by a 2-3 degrees Celsius rise in the subsequent two days. East India will also experience a fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius during next three days.

According to the press release, Punjab, north Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Thursday recorded minimum temperatures in the range of 2-6 degrees Celsius. A fall of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures was seen in the region as well as Madhya Pradesh in 24 hours.

The IMD records a cold wave when the minimum temperature is equal to or less than 10 degree Celsius at a weather station in the plains, and is 4.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees below the normal temperature for that period. A cold wave may also be recorded at a station in the plains when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 4 degree Celsius.

For hilly regions, a cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 0 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is 4.5 degrees to 6.4 degrees below the normal.