Northern Army commander, six others injured as helicopter crash-lands in Poonch

Three top commanders of the Indian Army, including Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, were among seven Army officers injured on Thursday afternoon when an Advanced Light Helicopter crash-landed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Sources said General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nagrota-based 16 Co rps, Lt General Harsha Gupta, and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Rajouri-based 25 Div, Major General Dharam Rajan, were among seven people on board. A civilian who was nearby was also injured.

An Army statement said “The Army Commander was visiting units in Poonch sector when the ALH developed a technical snag and crash-landed. All the passengers and crew sustained injuries. The injured were evacuated to the Command Hospital, Udhampur and as per medical investigations, all have sustained blunt and superficial injuries.”

“The local villagers who arrived first on the scene, wholeheartedly assisted the Army in management and evacuation… We salute them,’’ it added.

According to sources, the incident occurred when the helicopter was on its way to the Mandi area. The helicopter was picking up altitude at Mandi when its rotor blades got entangled in overhead wires resulting in its forced landing.