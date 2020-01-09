Northern Army Commander on China visit

This is the second time the Northern Army Commander of the Indian Army has visited China This is the second time the Northern Army Commander of the Indian Army has visited China

In a step towards maintaining peace in the region, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh is on a five-day visit to China. This is the second time the Northern Army Commander of the Indian Army has visited China, the last one being in 2015. Singh is one of the senior-most officers of the Indian Army.

The Army said in a statement that Singh “is on a strategically significant five-day visit” and is “leading a high-level military delegation which will hold talks with top Generals of the People’s Liberation Army”. The delegation, Army said, will also “visit vital military and civil establishments in Beijing, Chengdu, Urumqi and Shanghai to exchange views on measures for furthering peace and tranquillity.”

Further, the Army said the visit will also “serve as a milestone by cementing the mutual ties between the two countries” and will “achieve the twin aims of high-level military cooperation and stabilising the sensitive borders of both the countries”.

The delegation being led by Singh also includes a Major General and two Colonels. Sources said the visit “indicates deepening of relations between India and China” and the ongoing border dispute resolution “will get a shot in the arm”. The Major General accompanying Singh, sources said, represents the entire China-facing front from the north-eastern formation.

According to the Army, Singh had a “historic meeting” Wednesday with General Han Weiguo, Commander of the PLA Ground Forces, and the two “discussed issues of strategic ramifications including regional security environment, joint training and measures to enhance peace and tranquility along the borders”.

Singh will meet General Zhao Zongqi, the Commander of Western Theatre Command, in Chengdu Thursday. The Western Theatre Command of the PLA is responsible for the front facing India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App