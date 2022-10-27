Northeast monsoon onset likely on Saturday, but continuing La Niña worry

With the Northeast monsoon onset expected on Saturday, October 29, enhanced rainfall is forecast over the southern peninsula till October 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The Met department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka till Monday, warning of thunderstorms and lightning.

“With the likely setting-in of northeasterly winds in the lower atmospheric levels over the Bay of Bengal and southern peninsular India, the Northeast monsoon rain is likely to commence over the Southeast Peninsula from around October 29,” the IMD declared.

The normal date for the onset of the Northeast monsoon over south India is October 20 with a standard deviation of five days. But often, due to delayed withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon in recent years, it has been noted that the subsequent Northeast monsoon onset, too, gets delayed. This year, the Southwest monsoon retreat from the country was realised on October 23 against a normal of October 15.

Climatologically, after the complete withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon, the monsoon trough shifts southwards and the wind direction reverses from the southwest to the northeast after mid-October. The Northeast monsoon onset is declared when the monsoon trough reaches near central Tamil Nadu, the main beneficiary of this monsoon as it receives about 48 per cent (447 mm) of its annual rainfall between October and December.

Also known as winter monsoon affecting a smaller geographical area, the rainfall activity during October to December is largely restricted to the southern peninsular — Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Yanam, Mahe, Kerala, south interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep. The winter monsoon also brings rainfall over some South Asian countries, including Maldives, Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

Like last season, this Northeast monsoon season, too, will remain under the influence of the continuing La Ninã conditions — cooler than usual sea surface temperatures over the equatorial Pacific Ocean — continuing for the third consecutive year. According to forecasts issued by multiple global weather agencies and the IMD, La Niña is expected to last till the end of 2022. And it is known to negatively affect the rainfall during October to December season over southern India and harsher winters over north India.

However, despite La Niña, the 2021 Northeast monsoon season ended with 44 per cent surplus rainfall, which was quantitatively 177 mm against a normal of 123 mm (October to December 2021), the IMD had said. Such excess rainfall had proven bad for many late kharif crop harvests and badly affected the rabi sowing last year.