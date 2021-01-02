Northeast monsoon ends, normal rain recorded in South barring Kerala

In 2020, the onset of the Northeast monsoon, also known as winter monsoon, was delayed by 10 days over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and was realised on October 28.

The southern states recorded normal rainfall during the recently concluded Northeast monsoon season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Kerala, however, ended with a 26 per cent deficit of rainfall this season.

The Northeast monsoon, which occurs during October and December, is crucial for Tamil Nadu as the state receives about 48 per cent of its annual rain this season. Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep too receive rainfall during these months.

In 2020, the onset of the Northeast monsoon, also known as winter monsoon, was delayed by 10 days over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and was realised on October 28. The season began on a good note but soon lost steam in November. “The Northeast monsoon came under the influence of weak La Nina conditions along with the neutral phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD),” said a meteorologist from IMD, Thiruvananthapuram.

The rainfall revived only towards the end of November, mainly due to two consecutive cyclones — Nivar and Burevi — both of which developed in the Bay of Bengal.

While Cyclone Nivar crossed the coast close to Karaikal near Puducherry and brought heavy showers for the east and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Cyclone Burevi weakened before it reached land.

In Kerala, eight of the 14 districts were rainfall deficient during the season — Malappuram (-58 per cent), Palakkad (-45 per cent), Thrissur (-43 per cent), Thiruvananthapuram (-37 per cent), Kollam (-31 per cent), Alappuzha (-29 per cent) and Pathanamthitta (-12 per cent).

Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, was rainfall deficit in only five districts.