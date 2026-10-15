Northeast monsoon arrives early; heavy rain alert for South India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday declared the onset of the northeast monsoon over southern peninsular India, marking an early arrival ahead of its normal onset date of around October 20.

There will be heightened rainfall activity along with gusty winds, thunder and lightning over Kerala, coastal and southern Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe, Karaikal and along the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh through October 18, the IMD said.

Also known as the winter monsoon, the northeast monsoon lasts from October to December and affects Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe and south interior Karnataka. Tamil Nadu receives nearly half of its annual rainfall during the season.