Northeast India’s 1st Vande Bharat Express train gets new stoppage – check route

Vande Bharat Express train: Indian Railways (IR) has revised the stoppage of Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29, 2023, this semi-high-speed train is being maintained and operated by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

Northeast India’s 1st Vande Bharat train: Route

The Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express train connects Assam’s Guwahati with West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station. This was also the third new age train for West Bengal after Howrah-New Jalpaiguri and Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.

Guwahati-NJP Vande Bharat Express: Distance, Travel Time

The Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express covers a distance of 409 kms in 5 hours and 30 minutes. It is the fastest train on the route.