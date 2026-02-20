Northeast India’s 1st Vande Bharat Express train gets new stoppage – check route

Vande Bharat Express train:Indian Railways (IR) has revised the stoppage of Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express train. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29, 2023, this semi-high-speed train is being maintained and operated by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.
Northeast India’s 1st Vande Bharat train: Route
The Northeast India’s first Vande Bharat Express train connects Assam’s Guwahati with West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri (NJP) railway station. This was also the third new age train for West Bengal after Howrah-New Jalpaiguri and Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express.
During its journey between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri and vice versa, this blue and white colour train will now halt at seven railway stations instead of 6. These are: Kamakhya, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Gossaigaon Hat, New Alipurduar and New Coochbehar.
Train number 22228 Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express departs from Guwahati at 16:30 hrs and reaches New Jalpaiguri at 22:00 hrs. In the return journey, the train number 22227 leaves New Jalpaiguri at 06:10 hrs and arrive in Guwahati at 11:40 hrs.
Train number 22227/22228 Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express train operates six days a week except Tuesday. The train is having eight coaches: 7 air-conditioned chair car coaches and 1 executive air-conditioned chair car coach.
The Guwahati -New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat train has further strengthened the connectivity to Maa Kamakhya Temple, Kaziranga, Manas National Park, and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. It also enhanced travel and tourism in Shillong, Cherrapunji in Meghalaya and Tawang and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.
