Northeast India gets its first MEMU train: Check route, timings, travel time, stops

Northeast India's first MEMU train has been introduced to improve regional rail connectivity. Check its route, timings, travel time and stoppages.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Jul 4, 2026 08:26 PM IST
First MEMU train launched in Northeast India (Image: NFR/Enhanced with AI)First MEMU train launched in Northeast India (Image: NFR/Enhanced with AI)
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Northeast India’s first MEMU train launched: Indian Railways has introduced the first Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train in the Northeast region, marking a major step towards modernising rail transport. Powered by electric traction, the new MEMU service is a more energy-efficient and cost-effective alternative to Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains. It will be operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, the service, previously operated with a DEMU, has now been upgraded to a MEMU. He said MEMU trains offer faster acceleration and deceleration, allowing quicker movement between stations and reducing overall journey time on suburban and short-distance routes.

“They also ensure smoother rides, lower noise levels, reduced maintenance requirements and zero emissions at the point of operation, thereby contributing to Indian Railways’ commitment towards a green and sustainable transportation system,” the CPRO said.

Also Read | 173-year-old Howrah railway station to get new platform this month to handle rising train traffic

MEMU train Northeast India route

The first MEMU train in Northeast India will run in Tripura between Agartala and Karimganj. It will run as train numbers 75679/75680. The Agartala-Karimganj MEMU train was flagged off by Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday.

First electric MEMU train for Northeast India launched (Image: NFR) First electric MEMU train for Northeast India launched (Image: NFR)

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said that the new MEMU train can accommodate around 3,000 passengers, including both seated and standing commuters.

Agartala-Karimganj MEMU train travel time, frequency

The Agartala-Karimganj MEMU train will operate six days a week, providing a convenient and comfortable travel option for daily commuters, students, office-goers, traders and tourists. It will connect Tripura with adjoining areas of Assam. The train will cover the 205-km journey in approximately 6 hours and 30 minutes.

Also Read | Khatu Shyam rail project: Sundarpura station construction to begin next year; 9 new stations planned to boost connectivity

Agartala-Karimganj-Agartala MEMU train stoppage

During its journey between Agartala and Karimganj, train number 75679/75680 will stop at 23 stations. These are: Jogendra Nagar, Jirnia, Teliamura, Mungiyakami, Ambasa, Jawaharnagar, SK Para, Manu, Nalkata, Kumar Ghat, Pencharthal, Panisagar, Dharmanagar, Nadiapur, Churaibari, Tilbhum, Chandkhira Bagn, Kalkalighat, Patharkandi, Kanaibazar, Baraigram Junction, Kayasthagram, Nilambazar and Suprakandi Halt.

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Agartala-Karimganj-Agartala MEMU train timings

Train number 75679 will depart from Agartala at 7:20 am and arrive at Karimganj Junction at 1:50 pm. On the return journey, train number 75680 will leave Karimganj Junction at 2:25 pm and reach Agartala at 8:40 pm.

Significance of Agartala-Karimganj-Agartala MEMU train

Sharma said the new MEMU train will improve regional connectivity, facilitate the easier movement of people, strengthen social and economic ties between the neighbouring states, and contribute to overall regional development. He added that the service will also support local commerce by providing a convenient travel option for small business owners and workers, while encouraging a shift from road to rail transport.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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