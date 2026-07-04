Northeast India gets its first MEMU train: Check route, timings, travel time, stops

Northeast India’s first MEMU train launched: Indian Railways has introduced the first Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train in the Northeast region, marking a major step towards modernising rail transport. Powered by electric traction, the new MEMU service is a more energy-efficient and cost-effective alternative to Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains. It will be operated and maintained by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, the service, previously operated with a DEMU, has now been upgraded to a MEMU. He said MEMU trains offer faster acceleration and deceleration, allowing quicker movement between stations and reducing overall journey time on suburban and short-distance routes.

“They also ensure smoother rides, lower noise levels, reduced maintenance requirements and zero emissions at the point of operation, thereby contributing to Indian Railways’ commitment towards a green and sustainable transportation system,” the CPRO said.

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MEMU train Northeast India route

The first MEMU train in Northeast India will run in Tripura between Agartala and Karimganj. It will run as train numbers 75679/75680. The Agartala-Karimganj MEMU train was flagged off by Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday.

First electric MEMU train for Northeast India launched (Image: NFR) First electric MEMU train for Northeast India launched (Image: NFR)

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior railway official said that the new MEMU train can accommodate around 3,000 passengers, including both seated and standing commuters.

Agartala-Karimganj MEMU train travel time, frequency

The Agartala-Karimganj MEMU train will operate six days a week, providing a convenient and comfortable travel option for daily commuters, students, office-goers, traders and tourists. It will connect Tripura with adjoining areas of Assam. The train will cover the 205-km journey in approximately 6 hours and 30 minutes.

Agartala-Karimganj-Agartala MEMU train stoppage

During its journey between Agartala and Karimganj, train number 75679/75680 will stop at 23 stations. These are: Jogendra Nagar, Jirnia, Teliamura, Mungiyakami, Ambasa, Jawaharnagar, SK Para, Manu, Nalkata, Kumar Ghat, Pencharthal, Panisagar, Dharmanagar, Nadiapur, Churaibari, Tilbhum, Chandkhira Bagn, Kalkalighat, Patharkandi, Kanaibazar, Baraigram Junction, Kayasthagram, Nilambazar and Suprakandi Halt.

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Agartala-Karimganj-Agartala MEMU train timings

Train number 75679 will depart from Agartala at 7:20 am and arrive at Karimganj Junction at 1:50 pm. On the return journey, train number 75680 will leave Karimganj Junction at 2:25 pm and reach Agartala at 8:40 pm.

Significance of Agartala-Karimganj-Agartala MEMU train

Sharma said the new MEMU train will improve regional connectivity, facilitate the easier movement of people, strengthen social and economic ties between the neighbouring states, and contribute to overall regional development. He added that the service will also support local commerce by providing a convenient travel option for small business owners and workers, while encouraging a shift from road to rail transport.