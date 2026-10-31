Northeast tourism push: New permit rules aim to attract foreign visitors

As five of the eight northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland – are protected areas for foreign nationals, the 14th international tourism mart that concluded in Arunachal’s Tawang on Friday focused heavily on streamlining entry procedures to boost international footfall.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) led a specialised technical session dedicated to facilitating access to protected and restricted areas across the region. Featuring representatives from all eight states, stakeholders deliberated on mechanisms to ease entry constraints without compromising safety.
Tourism Ministry officials said that several reforms are currently being implemented to simplify the application process. Foreign nationals can now apply for permits online through Indian diplomatic missions prior to arrival or via Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs). For offline processing, applications can be submitted directly within the host states or union territories.
Tour operators raised concerns about the untapped potential for Buddhist tourism in Arunachal, since the state is the birthplace of the 6th Dalai Lama.
Addressing concerns raised by tour operators, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the need for a calibrated approach. He noted that while promoting tourism remains a priority, authorities must remain mindful of national security and regional strategic imperatives.
Officials from the Mizoram Tourism Department stated that foreign travel permits are generally issued for 60 days for tourism, while non-tourism permits span 180 days and can extend up to a year in select cases. The latest reform ensures permits are no longer restricted to specific circuits or spots, granting visitors freedom of movement within approved zones.
However, sources emphasized that authorities must rigorously verify bona fide travel intent, with hotels and travel agents mandated to maintain strict regulatory compliance, including submitting Form-III reports to registration officers. The permit explicitly excludes access to defense, paramilitary, and sensitive installations, which continue to require separate, specialized clearances.
Story continues below this ad
Despite an overall surge in regional footfall, international arrivals account for a negligible share. Out of the 1.5 crore tourists recorded across the eight northeastern states, only 1.5 lakh — or just 1 per cent— were foreign nationals, according to official data.
While the tourism exposure of India’s northeastern states is increasing, with better connectivity and infrastructure coming up, the state governments are working towards balancing strategic concerns with tourism potential.