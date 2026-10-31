Northeast tourism push: New permit rules aim to attract foreign visitors

As five of the eight northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland – are protected areas for foreign nationals, the 14th international tourism mart that concluded in Arunachal’s Tawang on Friday focused heavily on streamlining entry procedures to boost international footfall.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) led a specialised technical session dedicated to facilitating access to protected and restricted areas across the region. Featuring representatives from all eight states, stakeholders deliberated on mechanisms to ease entry constraints without compromising safety.

Tourism Ministry officials said that several reforms are currently being implemented to simplify the application process. Foreign nationals can now apply for permits online through Indian diplomatic missions prior to arrival or via Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs). For offline processing, applications can be submitted directly within the host states or union territories.