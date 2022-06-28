Northeast floods: 5 more die in Assam, 3 in Arunachal

Two weeks after the second wave of floods hit Assam, 24 lakh people across 28 districts in the state remain affected. While the situation is gradually improving, several localities of Cachar district’s Silchar, which saw unprecedented flooding after an embankment breach last week, are still inundated.

On Tuesday, five people died in the flood waters, taking the total death toll this year to 122. Additionally, 17 people have died from landslides induced by the rains.

Most of the rivers are now flowing below the danger level, aside from Kopili at Dharamtul (Morigaon), Beki at Road Bridge (Barpeta) and the Brahmaputra at Nimatighat (Jorhat), as per a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Continuing his visit to flood-affected areas, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached areas in Bajali and Barpeta districts on Tuesday. “Visited relief camps at Patbaushi High School, Patbaushi MV School and Barpeta Govt HS School to review the ongoing flood-relief measures. We’ll ensure relief to all the affected people and also take steps for dredging Harijan river to mitigate future floods in the area” he tweeted.

Meanwhile Jayanta Mallabaruah, who is the minister for Public Health Engineering, has been deputed to manage the flood situation in Cachar. “Held a flood review meeting with Senior Officials of all the concerned depts at DC Office, Cachar.I asked the authorities to work in full coordination to ensure evacuation and proper supply and distribution of the necessary relief materials including medicines and animal feed,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, three persons died in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, parts of which have been reeling under waters, following incessant rainfall last week.

According to a PTI report, a 36-year-old woman, Sangio Yapa, died and three others suffered injuries in a landslide that buried their home at Takar Colony in Naharlagun. In Papum Pare, one of the worst-affected districts, four persons were swept away by the swelling Hollongi River at Huto Village on Tuesday. As many as 15 people died due to the floods and landslides since April in the state.