scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Ahead of Assembly polls in February, electoral bonds go on sale from today

The Union Finance Ministry had announced the sale of electoral bonds from January 19 to January 28 at 29 authorised State Bank of India branches.

From the start of the scheme in 2018 till the 24th tranche in December 2022, SBI had sold electoral bonds worth Rs 11,699.83 crore, as per a Right to Information reply to The Indian Express earlier this month. (File)
Listen to this article
Ahead of Assembly polls in February, electoral bonds go on sale from today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The sale of the 25th tranche of electoral bonds started on Thursday, a day after the Election Commission announced Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya in February.

The Union Finance Ministry had on Tuesday announced the sale of electoral bonds from Thursday till January 28 at 29 authorised State Bank of India (SBI) branches. The electoral bonds would be valid for 15 days from the date of issuing and political parties would be able to deposit them in bank accounts in the authorised branches, as per the government’s scheme.

“Only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the electoral bonds,” the ministry statement said.

From the start of the scheme in 2018 till the 24th tranche in December 2022, SBI had sold electoral bonds worth Rs 11,699.83 crore, as per a Right to Information reply to The Indian Express earlier this month. In the 24th tranche, bonds worth Rs 232.10 crore were sold by SBI. Of the total bonds sold so far, electoral bonds worth Rs 7,603.33 crore were redeemed in Delhi, where national parties have their accounts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 13:28 IST
Next Story

‘Guess the station’: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posts photos of train moving amid snow-clad mountains

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close