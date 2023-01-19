Ahead of Assembly polls in February, electoral bonds go on sale from today

The sale of the 25th tranche of electoral bonds started on Thursday, a day after the Election Commission announced Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya in February.

The Union Finance Ministry had on Tuesday announced the sale of electoral bonds from Thursday till January 28 at 29 authorised State Bank of India (SBI) branches. The electoral bonds would be valid for 15 days from the date of issuing and political parties would be able to deposit them in bank accounts in the authorised branches, as per the government’s scheme.

“Only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the electoral bonds,” the ministry statement said.

From the start of the scheme in 2018 till the 24th tranche in December 2022, SBI had sold electoral bonds worth Rs 11,699.83 crore, as per a Right to Information reply to The Indian Express earlier this month. In the 24th tranche, bonds worth Rs 232.10 crore were sold by SBI. Of the total bonds sold so far, electoral bonds worth Rs 7,603.33 crore were redeemed in Delhi, where national parties have their accounts.