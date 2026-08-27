North Western Railway to add 132 extra coaches to 94 trains to ease rush – Full list

North Western Railway (NWR) is set to add 132 coaches to 94 trains to manage the expected increase in passenger rush. The additional coaches will increase the number of seats and berths available on several busy routes, giving passengers more travel options.

In a statement, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NWR, said the Railways is temporarily adding 132 coaches to 47 pairs of trains (i.e. 94 trains) in view of the expected rise in passenger traffic in September.

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