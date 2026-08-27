North Western Railway to add 132 extra coaches to 94 trains to ease rush – Full list

7 min readAug 27, 2026 04:07 PM IST
North Western Railway (NWR) is set to add 132 coaches to 94 trains to manage the expected increase in passenger rush. The additional coaches will increase the number of seats and berths available on several busy routes, giving passengers more travel options.
In a statement, Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NWR, said the Railways is temporarily adding 132 coaches to 47 pairs of trains (i.e. 94 trains) in view of the expected rise in passenger traffic in September.
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- For train services 22977/22978 (Jaipur-Jodhpur-Jaipur), there will be a temporary augmentation of one First-cum-Second AC coach and one Third AC coach from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- For train services 19611/19614 (Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer), there will be a temporary augmentation of one Second Sleeper class coach from Ajmer (02.09.26 to 30.09.26) and from Amritsar (03.09.26 to 01.10.26).
- For train services 19613/19612 (Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer), there will be a temporary augmentation of one Second Sleeper class coach from Ajmer (02.09.26 to 30.09.26) and from Amritsar (03.09.26 to 01.10.26).
- For train services 19625/19626 (Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer), there will be a temporary augmentation of one Second Sleeper class coach from Ajmer (06.09.26 to 27.09.26) and from Bandra Terminus (07.09.26 to 28.09.26).
- For train services 20993/20994 (Jaipur-Udaipur City-Jaipur), one General Class coach is being added from Jaipur between 01.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Udaipur City between 02.09.26 and 01.10.26.
- For train services 20987/20988 (Udaipur City-Asarva-Udaipur City), one General Class coach is being added from Udaipur City between 01.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Asarva between 02.09.26 and 01.10.26.
- For train services 14801/14802 (Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur), two Second Sleeper Class coaches and three General Class coaches are being temporarily added from Jodhpur between 01.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Indore between 04.09.26 and 03.10.26.
- For train services 12465/12466 (Indore-Bhagat Ki Kothi-Indore), two Second Sleeper Class coaches and three General Class coaches are being temporarily added from Indore between 02.09.26 and 01.10.26, and from Bhagat Ki Kothi between 03.09.26 and 02.10.26.
- For train service no. 14854/14853 (Jodhpur–Varanasi City–Jodhpur), one 3AC class coach is being temporarily added—from Jodhpur between 01.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Varanasi City between 02.09.26 and 01.10.26.
- For train service no. 14864/14863 (Jodhpur–Varanasi City–Jodhpur), one 3AC class coach is being temporarily added—from Jodhpur between 01.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Varanasi City between 02.09.26 and 01.10.26.
- For train service 14866/14865 (Jodhpur-Varanasi City-Jodhpur), one 3rd AC coach is being temporarily added for journeys commencing from Jodhpur between 01.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Varanasi City between 02.09.26 and 01.10.26.
- For train service 22987/22988 (Ajmer-Agra Fort-Ajmer), two General Class coaches are being temporarily added for the period from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- For train service 14807/14808 (Jodhpur-Dadar-Jodhpur), one 3rd AC coach and two Second Sleeper Class coaches are being temporarily added for journeys commencing from Jodhpur between 01.09.26 and 29.09.26, and from Dadar between 02.09.26 and 30.09.26.
- For train service 20483/20484 (Bhagat Ki Kothi-Dadar-Bhagat Ki Kothi), one 3rd AC coach and two Second Sleeper Class coaches are being temporarily added for journeys commencing from Bhagat Ki Kothi between 03.09.26 and 28.09.26, and from Dadar between 04.09.26 and 29.09.26.
- For train service no. 20485/20486 (Jaisalmer-Sabarmati-Jaisalmer), there will be a temporary augmentation of two 3rd AC coaches and one Second Sleeper class coach—from Jaisalmer between 01.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Sabarmati between 03.09.26 and 02.10.26.
- For train service no. 20492/20491 (Sabarmati-Jaisalmer-Sabarmati), there will be a temporary augmentation of two 3rd AC coaches and one Second Sleeper class coach—from Sabarmati between 01.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Jaisalmer between 02.09.26 and 01.10.26.
- For train service 20995/20996 (Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer), one Second Sleeper Class coach is being temporarily added from Ajmer between 05.09.26 and 26.09.26, and from Bandra Terminus between 06.09.26 and 27.09.26.
- For train service 14735/14736 (Sri Ganganagar-Ambala-Sri Ganganagar Express), four General Class coaches are being temporarily added from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- For train service 14709/14710 (Hanumangarh-Jaipur-Hanumangarh Express), four General Class coaches are being temporarily added from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- For train service 54751/54752 (Hanumangarh-Sri Ganganagar-Hanumangarh), four General Class coaches are being temporarily added from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- For train service 54754/54753 (Sri Ganganagar-Bathinda-Sri Ganganagar Express), four General Class coaches are being temporarily added from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 04 General Class coaches is being made to Train No. 54756/54755, Sri Ganganagar-Bathinda-Sri Ganganagar Express, from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 04 General Class coaches is being made to Train No. 54766/54765, Bathinda-Dhuri-Bathinda Express, from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 01 Second Sleeper coach and 01 Third AC coach is being made to Train No. 14711/14712, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner Weekly Express; from Bikaner between 02.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Bandra Terminus between 03.09.26 and 01.10.26.
- For Train No. 22497/22498, Sri Ganganagar-Tiruchirappalli-Sri Ganganagar Express, one 3AC (Third AC) coach is being temporarily augmented from Sri Ganganagar between 07.09.26 and 28.09.26, and from Tiruchirappalli between 11.09.26 and 02.10.26.
- For Train No. 20481/20482, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Tiruchirappalli-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express, one Second Sleeper Class coach is being temporarily augmented from Bhagat Ki Kothi between 02.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Tiruchirappalli between 05.09.26 and 03.10.26.
- For Train No. 12482/12481, Sri Ganganagar-Delhi-Sri Ganganagar Express, one Second Sleeper Class coach is being temporarily augmented from Sri Ganganagar between 01.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Delhi between 02.09.26 and 01.10.26.
- For Train No. 14731/14732, Delhi-Bathinda-Delhi Express, one Second Sleeper Class coach is being temporarily augmented from Delhi between 01.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Bathinda between 02.09.26 and 01.10.26.
- For train service no. 22464/22463 (Bikaner–Delhi Sarai–Bikaner), there will be a temporary augmentation of one 3AC coach, one Second Sleeper coach, and one General Class coach—from Bikaner between 01.09.26 and 29.09.26, and from Delhi Sarai between 04.09.26 and 02.10.26.
- For train service no. 14714/14713 (Delhi Sarai–Sikar–Delhi Sarai), there will be a temporary augmentation of one 3AC coach, one Second Sleeper coach, and one General Class coach from 02.09.26 to 02.10.26.
- For train service no. 12463/12464 (Delhi Sarai–Jodhpur–Delhi Sarai), there will be a temporary augmentation of one 3AC coach, one Second Sleeper coach, and one General Class coach—from Delhi Sarai between 02.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Jodhpur between 03.09.26 and 01.10.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 05 Second General Class coaches is being made to the Madar-Rewari-Madar train service (Train Nos. 19617/19618) from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 05 Second General Class coaches is being made to the Rewari-Phulera-Rewari train service (Train Nos. 19620/19619) from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 05 Second General Class coaches is being made to the Rewari-Hisar-Rewari train service (Train Nos. 59632/59631) from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 05 Second General Class coaches is being made to the Rewari-Ringas-Rewari train service (Train Nos. 59633/59634) from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 05 Second General Class coaches is being made to the Rewari-Phulera-Rewari train service (Train Nos. 19622/19621) from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 05 Second General Class coaches is being made to the Phulera-Jaipur-Phulera train service (Train Nos. 59630/59629) from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 03 Second General Class coaches is being made to the Bhiwani-Kalka-Bhiwani train service (Train No. 14795/14796) from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 03 Second General Class coaches is being made to the Bhiwani-Dhehar Ka Balaji-Bhiwani train service (Train No. 14705/14706) from 01.09.26 to 30.09.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 03 Second General Class coaches has been made to the Bhiwani-Mathura-Bhiwani train service (Train No. 14725/14726)—from Bhiwani between 03.09.26 and 02.10.26, and from Mathura between 04.09.26 and 03.10.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 03 Second General Class coaches has been made to the Mathura-Sawai Madhopur-Mathura train service (Train No. 54794/54793)—from Mathura between 03.09.26 and 02.10.26, and from Sawai Madhopur between 04.09.26 and 03.10.26.
- A temporary augmentation of 01 Third AC class coach has been made to the Sri Ganganagar-Puri-Sri Ganganagar train service (Train No. 20471/20472)—from Sri Ganganagar between 06.09.26 and 27.09.26, and from Puri between 09.09.26 and 30.09.26.
- For train service 14715/14716 (Hisar-Jaipur-Hisar), 04 General Class coaches are being added from Hisar between 01.09.26 and 30.09.26, and from Jaipur between 04.09.26 and 03.10.26.
- For train service 14734/14733 (Jaipur-Bathinda-Jaipur), 04 General Class coaches are being added from 02.09.26 to 01.10.26.
- For train service 54704/54703 (Jaipur-Bathinda-Jaipur), 04 General Class coaches are being added from Jaipur between 03.09.26 and 02.10.26, and from Bathinda between 04.09.26 and 03.10.26.
- For train service 22491/22492 (Jodhpur-Delhi-Jodhpur), 01 Third AC coach and 01 Third AC Economy coach are being temporarily added from Jodhpur between 01.09.26 and 08.09.26, and from Delhi between 02.09.26 and 09.09.26.
- For train service 14723/14724 (Hisar-Tirupati-Hisar), 01 Third AC coach is being temporarily added from Hisar starting 05.09.26 and from Tirupati on 07.09.26.