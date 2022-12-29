Parts of North India to ring in New Year in chilly weather

The chill in the air is predicted to wallop parts of North India, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, on New Year’s eve and the winter chill would intensify further in early January, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

On Thursday, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Northwest India was at Padum (-16.5 degrees Celsius), followed by Gulmarg (-4.8 degrees Celsius) and Keylong (-4.8 degrees Celsius). In contrast, the highest temperature in the country was recorded from Kannur in Kerela at 35.4 degrees Celsius. Wednesday was relatively warmer for the National Capital Region, but the cold wave-like conditions prevailed in Punjab and pockets of Himachal Pradesh, South Haryana and North Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Northeast India is likely experience dense fog with low visibility in the next five days, starting from Thursday. The IMD also predicted thick fog over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and North Rajasthan from the December 30 to the January 1.

Temperatures are not likely to go below 4 degrees Celsius as the cold wave is expected to return to Delhi only in the first week of the new year. In the next five days, the minimum temperature will likely rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the Northern plains, IMD officials said, while adding that it would gradually decrease by 2-3 degrees Celsius after the new year.

The winter season until now has remained dry and unaffected by the western disturbances and is predicted to stay the same for the next five days. However, light rainfall is predicted in Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Sikkim, along with moderate rain in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir over the next five days.