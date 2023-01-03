scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Cold wave conditions prevail over several regions in North India

Cold wave conditions are likely to persist in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from January 3 to 7, the IMD's forecast predicted.

As trains run late ue to foggy conditions in the North, Due to the fog in North, porters get some warmth in Ludhiana (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Parts of north India are reeling under cold wave conditions, which are expected to extend till the end of the week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In Rajasthan, cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over some regions from January 3 to 6.

The same is likely in Punjab on January 3 and 4.

A biting cold swept Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with minimum temperatures settling below normal at many places. A thick blanket of fog in the morning enveloped several parts of both states.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Supreme Court underlines in demonetisation verdict: Govt, RBI not in ‘iso...
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Cash with public zooms 74% to touch record high
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...
Two views on six issues: What the Supreme Court’s demonetisation ve...

Due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog will likely be seen in many pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar over the next five days, as well as Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours.

Dense fog is also likely to envelope a few regions in north Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday (January 3).

Cold wave conditions are likely to persist in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from January 3 to 7, the IMD’s forecast predicted.

Delhi shivered on Monday as the maximum temperature fell to 17.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels oscillated between 69 per cent and 97 per cent on the same day.

Advertisement

Shallow fog wrapped parts of the national capital on Tuesday morning, dropping visibility and affecting vehicular movement on roads, as the minimum temperature settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius.

In view of the harsh weather conditions and extreme cold wave, the district magistrate of Lucknow had earlier announced a change in the school timings for students of Classes 1 to 8. According to the revised schedule, schools will now operate between 10 am and 2 pm.

The Punjab government had also extended winter holidays in all government, private and aided schools till January 8 in view of the extreme weather conditions.

Advertisement

In Jammu and Kashmir, the cold wave has intensified with mercury plunging more than five degrees below the freezing point in Srinagar. Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded their lowest temperatures so far this winter on Monday.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 11:18 IST
Next Story

Everything In A Name: Abhimanyu Easwaran set to play first-class game in stadium named after him

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close