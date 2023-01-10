Dense fog envelops north India; trains, flights delayed

Dense fog cloaked most of the northern states on Tuesday morning, affecting visibility and vehicular movement. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura.

Due to fog conditions, visibility was affected in most cities with Bhatinda and Agra recording visibility of 0 metres at 5.30 am. Jammu division, Ganganagar, Chandigarh, Ambala, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Gorakhpur and Bhagalpur recorded 25 metres of visibility, while Hissar, Baharaich, Gaya, Purnea and Kailashahar recorded 50 metres.

Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at 0530 hours IST of 10.01.2023. pic.twitter.com/2jE2xB8lKj — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 10, 2023

Delhi’s Palam observatory recorded a visibility of 0 metres at 4.30 am and was later increased to 50 metres at 5.30 am.

Owing to the bad weather, 39 trains were delayed by an hour to five-and-a-half hours, a northern Railways spokesperson told news agency PTI. Around 40 flights, meanwhile, were delayed at the Delhi airport, news agency ANI reported.

According to the weather office, ‘very dense fog’ is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, between 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and between 501 and 1,000 metres ‘shallow’.

Cold wave conditions in the capital abated with Safdarjung observing a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius Tuesday. The weather station had recorded cold wave conditions for five consecutive days so far this month, with the lowest minimum temperature being 1.9 degrees Celsius on January 8, the second lowest minimum temperature in January in 15 years. The weather station logged a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, 2.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 4 degrees Celsius on Friday, and 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday.