Weather Forecast Today Update: Cold wave grips Delhi; dense fog envelops Punjab, Haryana

A view of the snow-covered Naddi village after a fresh snowfall, near McLeodganj in Himachal Pradesh, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Weather Forecast Today Update: A cold wave swept across Delhi on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dipped to 3.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Cold wave conditions will persist in parts of the city over the next two days.

The head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, Kuldeep Srivastava said cold wave and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas have been barreling through the plains, bringing the minimum temperature down in north India.

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal. A “severe” cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius, or the departure from normal temperature is over 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature of the season so far — 3.4 degrees Celsius — was recorded on December 20.

The national capital registered 18 consecutive cold days last year, breaking the record of the longest cold spell. This year, the city has seen three cold days and seven cold wave days so far.

Churu records its coldest December since 2008

The temperature in Rajasthan’s Churu dropped to -1.5 degrees Celsius Wednesday, making it the coldest December day since 2008.

In fact, apart from Churu, the coldest parts of north India Wednesday were Pahalgam (-9 degrees Celsius), Kullu (-0.2 degrees Celsius), Amritsar (1.8 degrees Celsius) and Jammu city (2.9 degrees Celsius).

Farmers sit near a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter night during their protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo) Farmers sit near a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter night during their protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Dense fog blankets Punjab, Haryana

Cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday as a thick layer of fog enveloped the two states this morning.

The minimum temperatures remained well below normal at most places even though there was a marginal increase as compared to Tuesday’s temperatures.

Amritsar was the coldest in Punjab at 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Bathinda, Faridkot and Adamour also shivered with minimum temperatures dropping to 2.2 degrees, 2.3 degrees and 2.9 degrees Celsius, respectively, Met officials said.

Chandigarh experienced a cold night at 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Tourists throng Himachal Pradesh for Christmas, New Year

Tourist hotspots in Himachal Pradesh are abuzz with activity, after several visitors from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh thronged popular destinations after recent rainfall on December 27.

Most hotels in major tourist areas including Shimla, Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri were fully booked from Christmas till December 27 and they are also expected to be totally occupied from December 31 till January 3, Mohinder Seth, president of an association of Himachal Pradesh tourism industry stakeholders, said.

A man walks through snow in Kotkhai near Shimla on December 29, 2020. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar) A man walks through snow in Kotkhai near Shimla on December 29, 2020. (Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

North India cold wave weather forecast

The IMD has issued a warning of continuing cold wave conditions across the Indo-Gangetic plains, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Gujarat till January 1. Under the influence of the cold wave, some stations in Gujarat and Odisha have been reporting a significant drop in the night temperatures.

However, the Met department has forecast the cold wave to last over the north, central and northwest India till January 1 after which it will abate and there will be gradual rise in the minimum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

“Such severe conditions are as a result of the strengthening of cold and dry northerly winds blowing across north and northwest India. The minimum temperatures in north and central India will drop by 2 degrees till December 31,” the weather department said in its latest forecast.