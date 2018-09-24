North India rains: 11 killed across states, red alert in Punjab; Met dept warns of more showers

A truck was swept away in Beas river at Kullu on Monday. (Express photo/Pradeep Kumar) A truck was swept away in Beas river at Kullu on Monday. (Express photo/Pradeep Kumar)

At least 11 people have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana and a red alert has been sounded in Punjab in the wake of the incessant rains which triggered flash floods and landslides in the northern states on Monday. LIVE UPDATES

In Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh chaired a special emergency meeting to review the flood situation and ordered the closure of schools and colleges on Tuesday. The Army has been put on standby to help the state, which has been receiving heavy downpour for the last two days, deal with any eventuality arising out of the situation, an official spokesperson said in a release.

The CM also announced a special ‘girdawari’ for assessing crop damage due to the rains. He asked the Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) to issue detailed guidelines to the deputy commissioners for initiating the process of ‘girdawari’ immediately after the water-level recedes.

According to farm experts, incessant rains in Punjab and Haryana could cause damage to kharif crops and dip in their yield. Farmers in both the states have demanded adequate compensation for crop damaged by rains.

On the possible outbreak of water-borne diseases, the CM has asked the health department to adopt preventive measures by organising special medical checkup camps and arranging sufficient stock of medicines in this behalf.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), on the other hand, has issued an advisory to the state government that it will release “excess” water from the Pong dam in the wake of incessant rains in catchment areas of the Beas river.

According to officials, the government has asked the district authorities to maintain vigil to avert any untoward situation.

In Haryana’s Ambala, a 45-year-old man died when the roof of his house collapsed due to heavy rains, police said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, five members of a family, including three minors, were killed after their house was buried under debris after a landslide in the Doda district. Twenty-nine people were stranded and later rescued in Kathua district after flash floods. “A total of 29 persons, including six women and 10 children, were rescued from various flood-hit areas of Kathua district during overnight operations,” a police officer said.

Doda and other parts of Jammu region have been lashed by incessant rain for the past two days. Schools will remain shut in Doda district tomorrow.

Continuous downpour has resulted in landslides, thereby blocking roads to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri, affecting the Chardham Yatra. Multiple landslides and shooting stones from a hillock along the highway between Ramban and Udhampur districts had blocked the arterial road since Sunday morning.

In Himachal Pradesh, five persons, including a minor girl, died and several were injured in separate incidents due to rains in Kullu, Kangra and Chamba districts. While a “high alert” has been sounded in Kullu, schools in most places will remain closed tomorrow.

As many as 21 people were stranded due to flash floods at Dobi in Kullu district fpr 48 hours and were later rescued by an Indian Air Force team.

Several houses were destroyed in the flash floods caused by Beas river, which is flowing at a dangerous level. State Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur has cautioned people against going near rivers and nullahs.

BJP MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur said, “So far, 126 roads have been affected by landslides triggered by rains and news of the loss of lives are too pouring in from many places.”

People residing in the low-lying areas, especially in Kangra, Chamba, Kullu and Mandi districts, are being evacuated, officials said. In Chamba, the Ravi river is still flowing at a dangerous level and people are being evacuated from low-lying areas by the administration since Sunday, Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.

In Uttarakhand, around 45 rural roads were blocked following heavy downpour, the state emergency operation centre said. In Rajasthan, heavy to moderate rainfall was recorded in various parts of the state in 24 hours, an MeT official said.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls on major intersections in the city.

According to the Meteorological department, heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

