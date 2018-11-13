North India pollution Highlights: Delhi air quality improves to ‘very poor’; stubble burning remained marginal

Delhi’s air quality Saturday morning improved to ‘very poor’ category after local pollutants “reduced significantly” and the contribution from stubble burning remained “marginal”. According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board, The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 394. Today, the PM2.5 level was recorded at 226, while the PM10 was recorded at 331 in Delhi. According to The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), stubble burning was the “largest-ever recorded” for this year with 2,100 fire counts, which might lead to a further deterioration of the already “severe” air quality of the national capital.
To help improve the condition, the entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles into the national capital has been banned for three days beginning 11pm on Thursday night as Delhi’s air quality worsened to the “severe-plus emergency” category following rampant bursting of crackers on Diwali. Over 400 vehicles were returned from Delhi’s borders after the ban.
Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain met with ministry officials on Friday and held discussions on the deteriorating air quality in the national capital which slipped to the “severe plus emergency” category after Diwali.
Delhi's air quality further worsened due to intensified stubble burning in neighbouring states
Smoke rises as a farmer burns paddy stubbles at a village on the outskirts of Amritsar. (PTI Photo)
The air in the surrounding stubble-burning areas is already heavy due to increased moisture and pollutants. This heavy air will travel towards Delhi, where a similar situations exists, in the next 24 hours. This combined effect might add to the pollution woes, says the weather forecast system
Smoke mixed with mist and fog persisted in the morning
Delhiites woke up to a cold morning Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. Smoke mixed with mist and fog persisted in the morning, a MeT department official said, adding that the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 91 per cent. The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day.
Early morning visuals from Lodhi road
Source: Express Photo
Delhi pollution: Air purifiers to consider
The long-term impacts of air pollution paint a scary picture where health is concerned. One way to mitigate some of these risks is relying on air purifiers in your rooms, especially in bedrooms, to at least reduce some impact. Here is a list of air purifiers that you can currently purchase in India. This list is based on the options we have reviewed. Xiaomi’s Mi Air Purifier 2S was recently launched in the country as a successor to the Mi Air Purifier 2 and can be seen as the most affordable option on the list. The device continues with the standard high-efficiency particulate air or HEPA filter. Read more
Clearing the unhealthy haze requires planning before festival
If there is one lesson that policymakers ought to have learnt by now from the pollution crisis that engulfs Delhi with unfailing regularity around Diwali, it’s this: Clearing the unhealthy haze requires them to plan well before the festival.
Unfortunately, however, desperation remains the name of the game for the city’s pollution control authorities. On Wednesday, more than 300 people were arrested for defying the Supreme Court’s restrictions on bursting crackers. The court’s stipulation that people can burst “green crackers” between 8 pm and 10 pm on the day of the festival was, no doubt, a less stringent version of last year’s all-out ban on fireworks. Even then, it was problematic. Read more
Dipping temperatures increase the possibility of pollutants being trapped
Dipping temperatures increase the possibility of pollutants being trapped. This, coupled with low surface wind speeds, is likely to bring down air quality more as compared to Friday. SAFAR scientists also said that while satellite images show that heavy fire counts were recorded between Thursday and Friday evening, the contribution of pollutants was marginal. Read more
Delhi's RK Puram added 'very poor' category
Wazipur: NGT directs NDMC Delhi Pollution Control Committee to take action against alleged illegal building running industrial activity
The National Green Tribunal has directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to inquire and take action against an alleged illegal building running industrial activity in its premises in Wazirpur. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the municipal corporation and the pollution monitoring body to look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law. The green panel said the report of the steps taken be furnished to it on or before December 15, 2018, by e-mail and posted the matter for consideration in the last week of January 2019.
Delhi pollution: PM2.5 concentration increased
EPCA assures SC- appointed body to go after vehicles causing pollution in Delhi
Over 400 heavy and medium goods vehicles were returned from Delhi borders due to a ban on their entry as the city's air quality remained severe for the second consecutive day on Friday. Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) Chairperson Bhure Lal has assured that the Supreme Court-appointed body would go after vehicles causing pollution in the city. He also said people should have abided by the direction of the Supreme Court on bursting of firecrackers in the stipulated time frame of 8 pm to 10 pm.
Air quality has improved significantly: SAFAR
Delhi's pollution level remained 'severe' for the second day as a thick haze engulfed the national capital. However, the authorities said there was significant improvement in the air quality compared to that of Thursday, reported PTI.
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 426 which falls in the 'severe' category. However, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said air quality of the city has "improved significantly" According to SAFAR, the air quality is expected improve further and will become 'very poor' by afternoon and will improve further by Saturday. SAFAR said the contribution of PM2.5 in PM10 which was 75 per cent on Thursday (against normal 55 per cent) has also been reducing.
Over 300 arrests in Delhi alone
On Diwali night, police registered 562 cases for "disobedience of order" (Section 188 of IPC) and arrested 310 people in Delhi alone. Police across major cities struggled to enforce the Supreme Court's guidelines on bursting firecrackers as illegal crackers went off pushing the air quality to 'very poor' and 'severe'. READ MORE
Delhi's overall air quality recorded at 428 AQI
According to SAFAR, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi at 8.15am was 428, which falls under 'severe' category. As a measure to control pollution North delhi Municipal Corporation was seen to be sprinkling water on trees around Delhi University's North campus to settle the dust, reported ANI.
Delhi's air quality expected to remain 'severe' on Friday, Saturday
Delhi’s air quality Friday morning has been recorded in the ‘severe’ category with 463 AQI in Anand Vihar, 469 AQI in Nehru Nagar and 449 AQI in Patparganj. It is expected to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Friday and Saturday as the smoke emitted by firecrackers has slowed down the process of pollutant dispersion, a report by government-run agency SAFAR said Thursday.
Host of unfortunate incidents reported in Delhi amid Diwali celebrations
While Diwali celebrations were on in various parts of the city, a host of unfortunate incidents took place, including the death of two children due to fire in a slum.
In the fatal incident in a slum near Filmistan Cinema in the Sadar Bazar area, two children — Ganesh (10) and Swati (4) — were killed. Their mother Suman (28) and brother Dhruv (5) suffered 55 per cent and 70 per cent burn injuries respectively, and were undergoing treatment.
Authorities responded to over 300 calls about fire incidents triggered by firecrackers and an LPG cylinder blast among others on Diwali night in the national capital, officials said.
According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a record number of 271 fire-related calls were received by its offices till midnight on Diwali and 74 more calls till 8 AM on Thursday.
Entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles into Delhi banned for three days
The entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles into the national capital will be banned for three days beginning 11 pm on Thursday night as Delhi's air quality worsened to the "severe-plus emergency" category following cracker burning on Diwali.
The Transport department of the Delhi government has issued a notification regarding the ban. It has also appealed to private diesel vehicle owners to avoid using their vehicles during the period.
As per the notification, entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles into the national capital will be banned from 11 pm of November 8 till 11 pm of November 11, Special Commissioner of Transport department K K Dahiya said.
Over 7,900 kg of illegal firecrackers seized from various parts of Delhi
Over 7,900 kg of illegal firecrackers, including over 2,500 kg on Diwali, have been seized from various parts of the national capital since the Supreme Court ordered a ban on sale of old crackers, police said Thursday.
A total of 113 cases have been registered and 124 people arrested for violating the
apex court's October 23 order, they said.
According to police, over 2,500 kg of illegal firecrackers were seized from various parts of the city on Diwali and 87 people arrested in connection with 72 cases registered in this regard.
Delhi's air quality post-Diwali nearly twice as bad than 2017
Delhi's pollution level post-Diwali nearly doubled in comparison to last year as people burst firecrackers before and after the Supreme Court stipulated time frame of 8 pm to 10 pm.
The overall air quality index (AQI) Thursday was recorded in the "severe plus emergency" category at 642, according to Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) data.
In 2017, the AQI was recorded at 367, a day after Diwali, while in 2016 it was 425. The AQI this year was over 1.7 times that of 2017.
Experts bat for making law enforcement agencies accountable for violations of SC directions on crackers
As violations of Supreme Court imposed restrictions on use and sale of firecrackers were reported across states during Diwali, questions cropped up Thursday over implementing the ban in a short period but legal experts said law enforcement agencies must be made accountable for the breaches that can hurt the ambitious efforts to combat pollution.
The experts also said the ban is not unimplementable.
Delhi: Hospitals report cases of burn, eye injuries this Diwali
Over 250 cases of burn injuries were reported by various hospitals in the national capital this Diwali. The five government hospitals -- Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia (RML), Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB), Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) and Lok Nayak (LN), reported majority of the burn injuries and firecracker-related accidents.
The Centre-run Safdarjung hospital, which has largest burns unit in the country, received around 104 cases, including 22 admissions related to major burn injuries, from 9 AM on Wednesday to 9 AM on Thursday. READ MORE
Air quality in Punjab and Haryana deteriorates
In Punjab, AQI in the morning was found to be 221 in Ludhiana, 266 in Jalandhar, 221 in Amritsar, 271 in Patiala, 223 in Mandi Gobindgarh and 215 in Khanna.
The AQI range between 201 and 300 falls under "poor" category.
Before Diwali, the AQI in Punjab hovered around “moderate to poor” category.
In Haryana, the AQI after Diwali reached 300 in Rohtak and 353 in Gurugram which is in 'poor to very poor' category.
In Faridabad, the AQI was 401, just touching the `severe' category.
In Chandigarh, the AQI was 155, which is in the 'moderate' category, the officials said.
Air quality to remain "severe" over the next two days in Delhi
Delhi's air quality is expected to remain in the "severe" category over the next two days as the smoke emitted by fire crackers has slowed down the process of pollutant dispersion, a report by government-run agency SAFAR said Thursday.
"Even if 50 per cent of the total load of toxic fire crackers as compared to Diwali-2017 is added, the prevailing weather conditions will aggravate the high smoke level and make air quality to persist in SEVERE range for at least 2 day (8-9 Nov 2018)," the SAFAR said in its report.
AQI 'poor' post-Diwali in Rajasthan
As per the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board data, the PM 2.5 and PM 10 parameters at one centre in Jaipur were 330 and 205 respectively. The condition was no better at the other two centres of the city, with Sethi colony centre witnessing PM 2.5 level at 227 and PM 10 at 194m, while the Shastri Nagar centre recordeing a PM 2.5 of 197 and PM 10 of 145.
In Jodhpur, the PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded 453 and 430 respectively, followed by 364 and 263 in Kota, 359 and 250 in Ajmer, 357 and 331 in industrial town Bhiwadi, 334 and 278 in Udaipur.
Six areas in Delhi recorded "severe" air quality"
According to data of the Central Pollution Control Board, six areas in Delhi recorded "severe" air quality while 27 areas recorded "very poor" quality air.
Legal action taken against violators by Delhi Police
72 cases were registered under Explosive Act and 87 persons arrested for illegal sale of firecrackers.
Delhi Air Quality Index is around 574 at present; SAFAR warned about even partial toxic firecrackers
The SAFAR had warned that even if partial toxic firecrackers as compare to last year were burnt, then the air quality would fall in the severe category. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus emergency" category. The Delhi Air Quality Index is around 574 at present. Air Quality Index entered in severe category at 2 AM after midnight on Thursday and will continue to remain in severe category until evening, a senior official said. A 'severe plus emergency' air quality index (AQI) essentially means that even healthy people may suffer from respiratory illnesses on a prolonged exposure to such air. This air will seriously affect those with ailments, according to the advisory issued by SAFAR.
Pollution level enters "severe-plus emergency" category
The morning after Diwali witnessed a sharp spike in pollution as thick haze enveloped several parts of Delhi. The national capital recorded its worst air quality of the year on Thursday morning as the pollution level entered "severe-plus emergency" category due to rampant bursting of toxic firecrackers, authorities were quoted as saying by PTI.
In a gross violation of a Supreme Court order, people in several cities burst firecrackers until at least midnight, two hours after the 10 PM deadline. Loud bangs rent the air in New Delhi. Violations were also recorded in Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur and other major cities. Partly as a result of smoke from the firecrackers, the overall air quality index in Delhi jumped to 574 which falls in the "severe-plus emergency" category, according to data by the Centre-run SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research).
The sharp spike in pollution is caused by rampant burning of firecrackers that has led to the formation of a smoky layer across the national capital and drastically reduced visibility, the authorities told the news agency.
Delhi records worst air quality of year after Diwali due to rampant bursting of crackers: Officials
According to officials, Delhi has recorded worst air quality of year after Diwali due to rampant bursting of crackers
Delhi Air Pollution: Quirky masks to fight the pollution that surrounds us
A thick blanket of smoke envelops the city as it gears up to celebrate Diwali. In the past few days, the air quality in the capital worsened by a worrying measure and at present, according to experts, breathing in Delhi is akin to smoking 20 cigarettes a day. The condition being undoubtedly severe, there is an urgent need to work towards creating a cleaner environment and celebrating Diwali in a more responsible manner. While we can only hope that it happens, we bring to you a range of masks – some quirky, some basic – that will help you combat pollution. READ MORE
Diwali night visuals from Noida as people celebrate Diwali
209 calls received by Delhi Fire Services on Diwali
As many as 209 calls were received by the Delhi Fire Services on Diwali, including one related to a huge fire in a factory at Bawana, officials said. Of these, 89 calls were related to fire incidents at garbage and dump yards, while the rest were related to fire incidents involving electric wires, at factories and residential areas, a senior Delhi Fire Services officer was quoted as saying by PTI.
More contrasting visuas coming from Pandav Nagar as thick haze enveloped Delhi after Diwali night
Akshardham temple- today and yesterday- the latest picture reveals how smog has affected the national capital
Centre has launched 10-day "Clean Air Campaign" from November 1 to 10
The Centre, in collaboration with the Delhi government, has launched a 10-day "Clean Air Campaign" from November 1 to 10 to monitor and report polluting activities as well as to ensure quick action. About 52 teams deployed under the campaign are visiting different parts of Delhi and the adjacent towns of Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida. The teams are being led by the sub-divisional magistrates of the respective areas and comprise senior officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), representatives of the CPCB, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).
PM 2.5 level hits 2000 in north campus
See in visuals: Akshardham temple in East Delhi
A blanket of smog and haze engulfed several places in Delhi Thursday morning, hours after Diwali celebrations Wednesday night.
Pollution levels would peak between 11 am and 3 am Wednesday and Thursday: SAFAR
The online indicators of the pollution monitoring stations in the city indicated 'poor' and 'very poor' air quality as the volume of ultra-fine particulates PM2.5 and PM10, which enter the respiratory system and manage to reach the bloodstream, sharply rose from around 8 pm. According to the CPCB data, the 24-hour rolling average of PM2.5 and PM10 were 164 and 294 micrograms per cubic metre respectively. The SAFAR forecast 'bad' air quality Thursday even though partially toxic crackers were burst as compared to 2017. It also said the pollution levels would peak between 11 am and 3 am Wednesday and Thursday.
The situation was similar, if not worse, in the neighbouring areas of Delhi such as Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, where crackers were burst as usual, raising question marks on the efficacy of the administration in enforcing the apex court's ban.
In photos: Thick smog in South Block
Thick smog was witnessed in South Block Thursday morning as air quality in Delhi suffered drastically after Diwali night.
Police say they would take serious action against those violating Supreme court order
Several areas showed a spike in air pollution. Areas like Anand Vihar, ITO and Jahangirpuri recorded very high pollution levels. Violations of the Supreme Court order were reported from Mayur Vihar Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Lutyens Delhi, IP extension, Dwarka, Noida Sector 78 among other places. The police admitted that there were violations, adding that they would take serious legal action against those violating the apex court order.
Delhiites ignore SC deadline on crackers bursting, air quality takes hit
The air quality went from bad to worse as there were several violations of the deadline set by the Supreme Court on bursting crackers.