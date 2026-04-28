No respite from heat, Delhi-NCR bakes; IMD issues warning as temperature threatens to stay above 40°C

There is still no respite in sight from the intense heatwave that has been plaguing North India for the past few days. Soaring temperatures and dust storms have caused much inconvenience to the people of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and UP; and the conditions are only going to be worse. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in parts of northwest and central India over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

Delhi heatwave forecast

Thunderstorms and gusty winds could bring relief in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh today, as per the IMD.

The IMD, in its latest weather bulletin, warned: “Heat wave conditions are expected… There may be moderate health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses… Stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed. Avoid travel if possible. Do not take shelter

under trees. Stay away from concrete walls/floors, water bodies, and electrical conductors. Unplug

electronic devices and remain alert for worsening weather conditions.”