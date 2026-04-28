No respite from heat, Delhi-NCR bakes; IMD issues warning as temperature threatens to stay above 40°C

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There is still no respite in sight from the intense heatwave that has been plaguing North India for the past few days. Soaring temperatures and dust storms have caused much inconvenience to the people of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and UP; and the conditions are only going to be worse. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in parts of northwest and central India over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.
Thunderstorms and gusty winds could bring relief in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh today, as per the IMD.
The IMD, in its latest weather bulletin, warned: “Heat wave conditions are expected… There may be moderate health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses… Stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed. Avoid travel if possible. Do not take shelter
under trees. Stay away from concrete walls/floors, water bodies, and electrical conductors. Unplug
electronic devices and remain alert for worsening weather conditions.”
The national capital saw a dust storm on Monday evening and has warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph) along with dust-raising surface winds today. The IMD urged residents in Delhi to be careful of breaking of tree branches, uprooting of trees, damage to crops, disruption to power and communication lines, partial damage to weak structures, and loose objects being blown away.
Till May 3, the maximum temperature is expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has advised to avoid prolonged exposure to heat. “Wear lightweight, light-colored, and loose cotton clothing and cover your head using a cloth, hat, or umbrella when outdoors,” it said.
On Monday, the Delhi state government took steps to tackle the heat wave-like conditions, including mandatory rest for workers from 1 to 4 PM, along with arrangements for water and shade, prioritising availability of cool water for school children.
The Transport Department has also been directed to install water counters at bus shelters, and cold water will be provided in DTC buses through cool boxes. MCD, PWD, and Health Department have completed all preparations. Fire, Power, and Water Departments will ensure uninterrupted supply, CM Rekha Gupta said.
The IMD has forcast thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds in Western Uttar Pradesh till May 1 and in Eastern Uttar Pradesh till May 2.
During the heatwave on Monday, news agency PTI reported that the electricity department in Prayagraj is using coolers and water pipeline to keep the transformers cool to prevent power supply disruptions.
Santosh Kumar Security System Operators (SSO), said, “On one hand, there is intense sunlight, and on the other, the transformer is also heating up. To address this, our officials have made arrangements. A borewell is being drilled here, and through this boring, we will use a pipeline to help cool the transformer. Alternatively, we may shut it down for about five minutes under the supervision of officials and spray water on the transformer to reduce its temperature. We want to ensure that our consumers do not face any inconvenience. Therefore, coolers are also being installed here. Additional coolers will be set up in the next two to three days,” as quoted by PTI.
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