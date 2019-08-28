North Gujarat likely to get more rain this week

North Gujarat, which witnessed the lowest rainfall compared to Kutch, Saurashtra, East Central and South Gujarat, is expected to receive more rain this week as per the current weather system developed over the state.

Advertising

Against the state monsoon average rainfall of 90.92 per cent, North Gujarat has received only 69.29 per cent rainfall till Tuesday. Kutch and South Gujarat have already crossed 100 per cent rainfall mark.

In North Gujarat, Mehsana has so far received 60.87 per cent rain which is the lowest in the zone, followed by Banaskantha 63.14 per cent, Gandhinagar 64.35 per cent, Patan 72 per cent, Sabarkantha 78.97 per cent and Aravalli 79.39 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in districts of North Gujarat, especially Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Patan till September 1.

Advertising

Further the IMD’s forecast for Wednesday states, “Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely in the districts Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Ahmeda-bad, Aravalli, Anand and Vadodara, Dahod, Mahisagar and Surat and in the districts of Saurashtra namely Surendrana-gar, Bhavnagar and Botad.”

Also, a few districts of Saurashtra, including Rajkot, Amreli, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar are expected to receive rainfall on Thursday, too.

As per the weather department, this heavy rainfall over the northern areas of the state is due to a cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan and neighbouring areas. While districts of Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Anand, Kheda, Vadodara, Dahod, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, along with districts of South Gujarat received heavy to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, the northern talukas of Mansa in Gandhinagar, Vijapur, Unjha, Satlasana, Kadi in Mehsana, Amirgadh, Danta in Banaskantha, Vijayngar, Prantij in Sabarkantha recorded moderate rainfall.