129 wagons, 3 engines: North Eastern Railway runs its longest ‘Awadh Mahashakti’ freight train

North Eastern Railway’s longest freight train: North Eastern Railway (NER) has operated its longest-ever freight train, ‘Awadh Mahashakti’. The train, operated by the Lucknow division, is aimed at increasing the railway’s freight carrying capacity.

On August 20, the zonal railway operated the long-haul freight train from Gonda to Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh. The train covered a distance of around 160 km in 3 hours and 50 minutes. It was operated at an average speed of 42 kmph.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Sumit Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Eastern Railway (NER), said that ‘Awadh Mahashakti’ was formed for the first time in NER. He added that the train was formed at the Gonda Yard of NER’s Lucknow division. The train consists of three rakes of BCN empty wagons, comprising 129 wagons, and three engines.