Northeast monsoon arrives over South India, declares IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday announced the onset of the northeast monsoon over South India.

The normal date for the onset of the northeast monsoon is October 21, with a standard deviation of five days.

The Met department has said that widespread moderate intensity rainfall, thunder and lightning are forecast over Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry till November 2. Kerala and Mahe will experience similar weather between Sunday and Tuesday.

The IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert over Tamil Nadu on Sunday. A similar alert prevails for Yanam and Rayalaseema and coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Also known as winter monsoon, the rainfall from October to December affects Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Mahe, Puducherry, Karaikal, Yanam, coastal Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka. It is a crucial season for Tamil Nadu, which receives nearly 48 per cent of its annual rainfall this season.