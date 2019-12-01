North East leaders meet Amit Shah, oppose Citizenship Amendment Bill

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a series of meetings with representatives, including chief ministers, from Northeastern states on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019. Almost all those who met Shah, from politicians to student groups and other civil society members, opposed the Bill in its present form, and expressed fear that it would change forever the demography of their regions, and destroy local culture, sources said.

The Home Minister on his part assured civil society groups and political representatives that the ethno-cultural concerns of all stakeholders in the Northeast would be addressed, and that the Bill would provide protection to such regions and states where the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is applicable, and autonomous administration has been granted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The CAB, which aims to make it easier for non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to get Indian citizenship, is likely to be introduced in this session of Parliament.

The consultations with the Northeastern states will continue until December 3; the House will be in session until December 13.

Among those who met Shah were Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his senior colleague Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, leaders from Assam’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), members of the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU), and several civil society groups from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

Shah had met representatives from Tripura and Mizoram on Friday. He will meet leaders from Nagaland on December 3.

“Most delegates were of the view that the CAB in its current form is not acceptable. Honourable Home Minister said the government is preparing a new draft which will preserve the rights and privileges of the Northeast people. There will be a cut-off date also. New draft of CAB will be followed by a pan-Indian NRC (National Register of Citizens),” Sarma told The Sunday Express.

As reported by The Indian Express on Saturday, Sarma said the states which have the ILP regime, and the areas under the Sixth Schedule and other special provisions, will be exempted. “With the cited exemptions, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and 25 per cent of Assam areas will get exemptions. However, this may not be 100 per cent exemption,” Sarma said.

Former Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki, who met Shah on Saturday, told reporters: “We oppose CAB because, if illegal immigrants are given citizenship based on religion, their population will spread across many states. Which state will give them land?”

Sources said AIUDF expressed serious concern over the CAB, while AAMSU urged Shah to ensure that the amended law does not violate the Assam Accord. Pramod Boro of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) said: “If some populous group is regularised through this Bill, it will create problems for indigenous people.”

Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, the erstwhile Maharaja of Tripura who led the organisations from his state, told The Sunday Express: “We oppose the CAB in its present form… Of all the Northeast states, Tripura has suffered the most from the influx from Bangladesh…, which has reduced the majority tribals to a minority.’’

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, Tripura CPM secretary Gautam Das, and former CPM MP and president of the Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad Jitendra Chaudhary, have written to the Home Minister opposing the CAB.

Oddly, Manipur has been left out of Shah’s meetings. “This is strange since it is Manipur that has been spearheading protests against CAB,’’ Th. Athouba, general secretary of civil society group United Committee Manipur (UCM), said. Manipur CM N Biren Singh said: “Manipur students’ unions are a part of the Northeast Students’ Organisation, which is being consulted in the process. We are hopeful that we will also be called to meet the Home Minister…”